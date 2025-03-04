ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Houston Rockets and the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Rockets-Pacers prediction and pick.

The Houston Rockets visit the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night in a clash of two teams looking to solidify their playoff positioning. The Rockets, led by Jalen Green's 21.6 PPG and Alperen Sengun's double-double average, bring a strong defense ranking 5th in the NBA. However, they'll need to overcome their recent road struggles. The Pacers, powered by Tyrese Haliburton's playmaking and Pascal Siakam's scoring, boast a high-octane offense averaging 116.4 PPG. With both teams winning their last outings, this matchup promises an intriguing battle between Houston's defensive prowess and Indiana's offensive firepower.

Here are the Rockets-Pacers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Rockets-Pacers Odds

Houston Rockets: +4 (-108)

Moneyline: +140

Indiana Pacers: -4 (-112)

Moneyline: -166

Over: 232 (-110)

Under: 232 (-110)

How To Watch Rockets vs. Pacers

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: AT&T SportsNet Southwest

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Rockets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Houston Rockets are poised to snap their road losing streak when they face the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night. Despite their recent struggles away from home, the Rockets have several key advantages that should propel them to victory. Houston's defensive prowess, ranking fifth in the league in points allowed (108.8 per game), will be crucial against Indiana's high-powered offense. The Rockets' ability to control the boards, leading the NBA in rebounds per game (48.2), will limit the Pacers' second-chance opportunities and fuel their transition game. While Houston's three-point shooting has been a weakness this season (34.2%, fourth-worst in the NBA), they have the potential to exploit Indiana's 20th-ranked defense, which allows 115.4 points per game. The Rockets' dynamic duo of Jalen Green (21.6 PPG) and Alperen Sengun (double-double average) should take advantage of the Pacers' defensive vulnerabilities. Additionally, if Fred VanVleet returns from his ankle injury, his playmaking and leadership will provide a significant boost to Houston's offense and crunch-time execution1.

The Pacers, despite their offensive firepower led by Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam, may struggle to keep pace with Houston's balanced attack and superior rebounding23. Indiana's recent defensive improvements, particularly with their starting lineup, could be neutralized by the Rockets' ability to push the pace and create mismatches2. With Houston's motivation to end their road woes and the Pacers potentially missing key players like Bennedict Mathurin, the stage is set for the Rockets to secure a crucial road win and continue their push for a top-four seed in the competitive Western Conference.

Why the Pacers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Indiana Pacers are primed to secure a victory against the visiting Houston Rockets on Tuesday night, leveraging their high-octane offense and recent momentum to overcome the Rockets' defensive prowess. Despite Houston's strong overall record, the Pacers have several key advantages that should propel them to success on their home court.

Indiana's offensive firepower, led by the dynamic duo of Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam, will be the driving force behind their potential victory. Haliburton, who has recorded five consecutive double-doubles and is averaging 8.7 assists per game, will orchestrate the Pacers' fast-paced attack. Siakam's versatile scoring ability, contributing 20.4 points per game, will pose a significant challenge for the Rockets' defense. Additionally, the Pacers' bench depth has been crucial in recent games, as evidenced by Aaron Nesmith's career-high 27-point performance in their last outing against the Bulls. This balanced scoring attack, combined with Indiana's improved home record (19-10 in 2025), sets the stage for a high-scoring affair that could overwhelm Houston's defense, which has shown signs of slippage since the start of 2025. The Rockets' recent struggles on the road further tilts the odds in favor of the Pacers, who will look to capitalize on their home-court advantage and continue their strong play in 2025, where they've gone 18-73.

Final Rockets-Pacers Prediction & Pick

In a clash of contrasting styles, the Indiana Pacers are poised to edge out the Houston Rockets in a high-scoring affair. While the Rockets boast a formidable defense, their recent road struggles and the Pacers' explosive offense led by Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam will likely be the deciding factors. Indiana's home-court advantage and improved bench play should help them withstand Houston's rebounding prowess and defensive pressure. Expect a close game with multiple lead changes, but the Pacers' ability to push the pace and create open looks will ultimately secure them a narrow victory covering the spread on their home court Tuesday night.

Final Rockets-Pacers Prediction & Pick: Indiana Pacers -4 (-110), Over 232 (-110)