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We are back for another NBA betting prediction and pick, with the conclusion of a Western Conference series between the Houston Rockets (43-28), who visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (44-28) on Wednesday night, as Houston looks to complete the season series sweep up 1-0. Check our NBA odds series for the Rockets-Timberwolves prediction and pick.

The Houston Rockets are currently sixth in the Western Conference standings, losing their last game, and are in need of a big win to keep out of the play-in tournament as the season comes down to the final stretch. The Rockets have been inconsistent just 5-5 in their last 10, as they hope to right the ship and get back into the thick of things in the West, entering Wednesday night's matchup against Minnesota.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are sitting in the Western Conference standings, looking to continue their momentum after a 102-92 victory against the Boston Celtics as they navigate the final stretch of the regular season. Defense has remained their calling card, but the absence of star guard Anthony Edwards has kept them from separating themselves in a crowded playoff picture heading into Wednesday night's matchup.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

Rockets vs. Timberwolves Odds

Houston Rockets -1.5 (+100)

Minnesota Timberwolves: +1.5 (-120)

Over: 222.5 (-115)

Under: 222.5 (-105)

Rockets vs. Timberwolves Key Injuries

Houston: Steven Adams (ankle – OUT), Fred VanVleet (ACL – OUT)

Minnesota: Anthony Edwards (knee – OUT)

Rockets vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

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The Minnesota Timberwolves are 24-13 at home this season. The Houston Rockets are 18-18 on the road.

The Timberwolves have gone 6-10 as underdogs. The Rockets are 39-22 as the betting favorite.

The Timberwolves are 31-40 ATS overall, 16-21 ATS at home. The Rockets are 30-41 ATS overall, 17-19 ATS on the road.

The Timberwolves are 6-4 straight up, 5-5 ATS in their last 10 games against the Rockets.

The Timberwolves are 4-2 ATS over their last 6 games.

The Rockets are 1-6 ATS over their last 7 games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Minnesota's last five home games.

The Rockets are 0-3 ATS in their last 4 away games.

Keys to Rockets vs. Timberwolves Matchup

Meeting for the second time this season with Houston leading the series 1-0. Houston took the first matchup 110-105 back in January — this season series finale carries real weight for two teams separated by just half a game in the Western Conference standings. The Rockets enter this one having just dropped three straight on the road, while Minnesota has gone 5-5 over their last 10 and are fighting to hold onto fifth place in the West with the playoff seeding picture tightening by the day.

The biggest storyline entering Wednesday night is the status of Anthony Edwards, who remains out with a knee injury and leaves a massive void in Minnesota's offense. Julius Randle has done his best to pick up the slack, averaging 21 points and 5.1 assists on the season, but the Wolves need someone to step up and provide a consistent second scorer alongside him if they want to beat a Houston team playing disciplined basketball.

On the other side, Kevin Durant is locked in, coming off a 40-point explosion against the Bulls, and Alperen Sengun is having arguably his best stretch of the season, racking up a triple-double and 33 points in that same loss. With Sengun averaging 25.9 points per game for Durant, the Rockets' star duo will be the central matchup to track in this one.

Rockets vs. Suns Prediction and Pick

With Anthony Edwards sidelined due to right knee inflammation and Naz Reid also out, the Timberwolves are entering this one severely short-handed on Wednesday night. Julius Randle has done a remarkable job stepping up in Edwards' absence, rattling off back-to-back 32-point games recently, but carrying an entire offense against one of the West's stingier defenses is a different ask altogether.

Houston comes in at 43-28, riding Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun as a formidable one-two punch. While the Rockets are on a three-game road losing skid, they've also been the better defensive unit this season, allowing just 110.8 points per game compared to Minnesota's 114.6. Playing at Target Center takes away Houston's home-crowd advantage, but this is a spot where the matchup clearly favors the road team.

The Wolves lack the firepower without Ant and Reid to generate quality looks late in shot clocks consistently, and the Rockets' frontcourt depth with Sengun controlling the paint should be too much to overcome. Lean Houston to cover the -1.5 and get back on track with a narrow road win.

Final Rockets-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick: Houston Rockets -1.5 (+100), UNDER 222.5 (-105)