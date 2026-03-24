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NBA Tuesday is here as we bring you a prediction and pick for this upcoming tilt in the Eastern Conference. The Orlando Magic (38-33) will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers (44-27) in their fourth and final meeting this season, Cleveland leading 2-1. Check our NBA odds series for the Magic-Cavaliers prediction and pick.

The Orlando Magic are currently eighth in the Eastern Conference following their most recent 128-126 loss to the Indiana Pacers. After posting a seven-game winning streak just weeks ago, they've dropped five-straight and will try to overcome a wide margin as underdogs in this final meeting.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are fourth in the Eastern standings, clinching play-in position after a 111-106 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. They've gone a solid 7-3 over their last 10 games, searching for their fourth-straight win and a series win over the Magic this season.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

Magic vs. Cavs Odds

Orlando Magic: +10.5 (-105)

Cleveland Cavaliers: -10.5 (-115)

Over: 230.5 (-115)

Under: 230.5 (-105)

Team 1 vs. Team 2 Key Injuries

Orlando: Anthony Black (abdominal – OUT) / Jonathan Isaac (knee – OUT) / Jalen Suggs (illness – OUT) / Franz Wagner (ankle – OUT)

Cleveland: Tyrese Proctor (quad – Questionable) / Jarrett Allen (knee – OUT) / Craig Porter Jr. (groin – OUT) / Jaylon Tyson (toe – OUT)

Magic vs. Cavs Betting Trends

The Cleveland Cavaliers are 22-13 at home. The Orlando Magic are 16-18 on the road.

The Cavs are 37-20 as betting favorites. The Magic are 10-17 as underdogs.

The Cavs are 29-41-1 ATS overall, 13-21-1 ATS at home. The Magic are 32-39 ATS overall, 15-19 ATS on the road.

The Cavs are 6-4 in the last 10 games against the Magic. Both teams are 5-5 ATS.

The Magic are 5-10 ATS in their last 15 games against the Central Division.

The Cavs are 2-4 ATS in their last six games.

The total has gone OVER in seven of Orlando's last nine games.

The total has gone OVER in four of Cleveland's last six games.

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Keys to Magic vs. Cavs Matchup

The Cavs won the first two meetings against the Magic, both by double-digits, but it was Orlando who took the latest meeting 128-122 on their home floor just two weeks ago. Desmond Bane emerged with 35 points for the Magic and scored five points in the final 17 seconds of the game to help lift his team in a nail-biter. Paolo Banchero added 25 points alongside Tristan da Silva's 23-point effort, overcoming a solid 30-point game from James Harden on the Cavs' side. With the rebounding totals dead-even during the last game, the 10-6 turnover gap for the Cavs is ultimately what cost them the game.

This time around, the Cavaliers will be healthier and looking to continue their success at home this season. As a team, they've shot 44% or better from the field during their last three consecutive wins, significantly out-rebounding the Bucks, Bulls, and Pelicans in the process. However, they've only shot 36% from three as a team over their last five games, so they're still hoping their luck behind the arc will turn just in time for the NBA Playoffs.

The Orlando Magic have been sliding in the opposite direction following an impressive seven-game winning streak, losing five-straight and not expected to earn the upset here. Listed as doubled-digit favorites against the Indiana Pacers in their last game, the Magic's loss snapped a 16-game skid for Indiana. Despite Paolo Banchero scoring a game-high 39 points, they mustered only 30 bench points and couldn't do much to stop the Pacers on defense.

This game should once again be decided by whichever team can be more productive from the field, limit their turnovers, and dominate on the glass. Neither team has been winning or losing by significant margins during this run, so a double-digit spread could be difficult for either team to cover in both directions.

Magic vs. Cavs Prediction and Pick

While the Orlando Magic haven't been struggling to score the ball during this recent losing skid, their defense has clearly lacked structure and it'll be even tougher to try and run a Cleveland team out of their own gym. The Cavs have been struggling from beyond the three-point line, but the porous Magic defense could lend them to turning things around this game.

The most intriguing matchup will be between Paolo Banchero and Evan Mobley in the paint as the two players have been some of the best at their positions the entire season. While the two battle things out in the paint, Donovan Mitchell may be the difference in this series as he's averaging a whopping 35.3 PPG against Orlando in three games this season.

While it may be a wide margin to work with, the Cleveland Cavaliers should be able to win this game convincingly at home. However, it's been a much closer series as of late and 10 points is a lot to cover, so we'll roll with the Orlando Magic to cover while the Cavs win the game.

Final Magic-Cavs Prediction & Pick: Orlando Magic +10.5 (-105); OVER 230.5 (-115)