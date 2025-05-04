ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rockies-Giants prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Rockies-Giants.

The San Francisco Giants might be gaining the feeling that everything will work out this season. The Giants were able to come back from a 3-1 deficit on Saturday to beat the Colorado Rockies and avoid an embarrassing second loss to Colorado in the first three games of this series. The Giants lost on Thursday and bounced back with a win on Friday. They shut out the Rockies through the first five innings on Saturday but then allowed three in the top of the sixth to fall behind by two. The crowd at Oracle Park became very uneasy after the visiting team's offense came alive.

The Giants needed to change the conversation. It didn't take long for them to do so.

Matt Chapman hit a grand slam in the bottom of the sixth, completing a five-run rally and giving the Giants a 6-3 lead they maintained the rest of the way. San Francisco avoided a stumble and scored the kind of win which tells a team and a dugout that a season is not going to be derailed by bad losses to losing teams. Every good team will lose to a bad team once in a while, but the Giants were about to lose two of three at home to a team they have usually dominated. Winning that game on Saturday could have a significant positive impact on the season. Let's see what the Giants do in the finale of the four-game set against Colorado.

Rockies-Giants Projected Starters

German Marquez vs Logan Webb

German Marquez (0-5) has a 9.82 ERA entering May. He had some solid starts to begin his campaign but has been shredded in the past few weeks, including in his most recent outing against the Braves. Marquez has to start from scratch and see if there is something he is doing mechanically or in terms of pitch selection which opponents are picking up on. Marquez needs to hit the reset button now, before his season gets any worse.

Last Start: April 29 vs Atlanta Braves — 5 1/3 IP, 11 H, 7 R, 0 HR, 1 BB, 1 K

Road Splits: 4 starts, 15 1/3 IP, 25 H, 19 R, 2 HR, 5 BB, 11 K

Logan Webb (3-2) has a 2.83 ERA. He has been brilliant at home this season, but in his last start, he was knocked around by the Padres on the road. The Giants will want and need Webb to be steadier regardless of venue, but in Oracle Park, Webb feels right at home. Domination of the Rockies is the full expectation for this game.

Last Start: April 29 at San Diego Padres — 5 IP, 9 H, 5 R, 0 HR, 1 BB, 6 K

Home Splits: 2 starts, 13 1/3 IP, 10 H, 0 R, 0 HR, 3 BB, 16 K

Here are the Rockies-Giants MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rockies-Giants Odds

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (+138)

Moneyline: +290

San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (-166)

Moneyline: -360

Over: 7.5 (-112)

Under: 7.5 (-108)

How to Watch Rockies vs Giants

Time: 4:10 p.m ET/1:10 p.m. PT

TV: MLB (Rockies) | NBC Sports Bay Area (Giants)

Why The Rockies Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rockies are a bad team, but they have played the Giants very tough in this series. Their pitching has held up well. Other than one swing on Saturday — one swing which produced four runs — the Rox contained San Francisco, enough to get a two-run lead in the sixth inning. Colorado plus 1.5 runs is plus money. That's a very tempting play to make here, given how competitive this series has been.

Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Giants are way better than Colorado, and they have their ace, Logan Webb, on the hill against a pitcher whose ERA is almost 10 runs. Need we say more?

Final Rockies-Giants Prediction & Pick

Take San Francisco. Logan Webb versus the Rockies in Oracle Park is a complete mismatch.

Final Rockies-Giants Prediction & Pick: Giants -1.5