It finally happened. After nearly a decade on the job, Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black was fired by the organization. Everyone in baseball knows this was not Bud Black's fault. He was not given a good roster by the front office and, by extension, ownership. The real problem in Denver is the ownership group, which has not been ambitious in the pursuit of quality players. The Rockies are in the same boat as the Chicago White Sox and (even more instructively) the Pittsburgh Pirates in trying to field a roster on the cheap and make money by simply not spending much. The Rockies are on pace to be worse than the 41-win Chicago White Sox of last year. It's not about the manager; it's all about the owner. It will be fascinating to see how the Rockies respond — not so much as a team on the field, but as an organization — to this development.

Rockies-Rangers Projected Starters

Chase Dollander vs Tyler Mahle

Chase Dollander (2-3) has a 7.71 ERA. The highly-rated young prospect is learning on the job as a big-league pitcher. This is where the Bud Black firing comes into play. Black was a longtime pitching coach before he became manager of the Rockies. Dollander surely gained a lot of insight on how to carry himself as an MLB starter from Black. Without that voice in the dugout, Dollander will face fresh challenges in his attempt to stick as a pro starter.

Last Start: May 7 vs Detroit Tigers — 3 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 0 HR, 3 BB, 0 K

Road Splits: 3 starts, 10 1/3 IP, 10 H, 7 R, 2 HR, 4 BB, 10 K

Tyler Mahle (3-1) has a 1.48 ERA. He has been sensational this season. Mahle is pitching like an ace. He has never pitched better in his MLB career. Clearly, Mahle found something in the offseason in terms of mechanics, pitch mix, and pitch usage. He hasn't been consistently good; he has been consistently great. The Rangers have to be optimistic about the season because if their offense can wake up, the pitching is right there and should be sustained for the next several months. Mahle would be the American League Cy Young frontrunner if it wasn't for Max Fried of the New York Yankees, who has been absolutely ridiculous in the first month and a half of the season.

Last Start: April 25 vs Texas Rangers — 6 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 0 HR, 1 BB, 5 K

Home Splits: 3 starts, 14 IP, 15 H, 8 R, 1 HR, 6 BB, 16 K

Why The Rockies Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rockies are a bad team, but they just beat the San Diego Padres, 9-3, one day after their humiliating 21-0 loss. It's a reminder that bad teams will have good days. The Rockies are going to win at least 30 games this season. That means they will win at least 23 more games this season. They won't win a majority of games, but they will win one out of every four to five games. This could be another one. The Texas Rangers have had an inconsistent offense this season. Chase Dollander hasn't been great, but he has had his moments. If this game is another one of his good starts, the Rockies can certainly win.

Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Tyler Mahle has been tremendous this season. He should smother the Rockies' batting order. Even if Texas doesn't score six or seven runs, it should still win and cover, probably by a 4-2 or 3-1 score.

Final Rockies-Rangers Prediction & Pick

The Rockies are going to lose far more than they win. You should be betting on Colorado opponents minus-1.5 runs on a regular basis. Do so here.

Final Rockies-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Rangers -1.5