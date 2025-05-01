ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rockies-Giants prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Rockies-Giants.

The San Francisco Giants have continued to get great pitching in the first month of the season. The Giants were able to beat the Texas Rangers — another pitching-rich team — in multiple games over the weekend. San Francisco is getting well-rounded contributions from its pitching staff. The starters and the bullpen are both doing their jobs. The offense is providing enough timely hitting to put all the pieces together. San Francisco enters the month of May

Rockies-Giants Projected Starters

Kyle Freeland vs Justin Verlander

Kyle Freeland (0-4) has a 5.93 ERA entering May. He had a few really strong starts to begin his season but has since fallen off the pace. He got rocked in his most recent outing against the Reds, causing his ERA to skyrocket. The overall product for Freeland has not been terrible, but he has clearly lost his winning edge after getting the jump on opponents in his first few starts of 2025. It obviously doesn't help Freeland that he plays on a team whose batting order has consistently struggled to give him meaningful run support.

Last Start: April 25 vs Cincinnati Reds — 4 1/3 IP, 10 H, 6 R, 1 HR, 1 BB, 4 K

Road Splits: 3 starts, 17 2/3 IP, 19 H, 8 R, 0 HR, 2 BB, 12 K

Justin Verlander (0-2) has crafted a season which is the inverse of Kyle Freeland's season. Wheras Freeland started well and has then regressed, Verlander started the season terribly but has since improved. Verlander gave up 13 runs in a batch of three starts in early April but has allowed just three runs in his last two starts. The veteran can still solve problems and find ways to improve performance. If the Giants are going to make the playoffs, the improved Verlander who has emerged over the past 10 days will need to remain in form.

Last Start: April 25 vs Texas Rangers — 6 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 0 HR, 1 BB, 5 K

Home Splits: 3 starts, 14 IP, 15 H, 8 R, 1 HR, 6 BB, 16 K

Here are the Rockies-Giants MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rockies-Giants Odds

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-113)

Moneyline: +210

San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (-106)

Moneyline: -255

Over: 7.5 (-102)

Under: 7.5 (-120)

How to Watch Rockies vs Giants

Time: 9:45 p.m ET/6:45 p.m. PT

TV: MLB (Rockies) | NBC Sports Bay Area (Giants)

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Rockies Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rockies are a bad team, but they actually get moderately competent pitching. Kyle Freeland's ERA was a lot better before his awful performance against the Reds. He has been reasonably good overall, but he's 0-4 because his team can't hit. The point to emphasize is that Freeland could certainly shut down the Giants in this game. He could throw seven innings and allow just two runs. Colorado can cover the spread if that happens.

Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Giants are a far, far better team than the Rockies. Crucially, Justin Verlander has gotten a lot better in his last few starts. The Rockies are 5-25, and they are in a position to win consecutive games, something which seems very unlikely given how awful Colorado has been this season. Would you trust Colorado to win consecutive games? The answer is clear.

Final Rockies-Giants Prediction & Pick

The Rockies are 5-25. The Giants have been one of the best teams in baseball through one month. This is not hard. Take San Francisco.

Final Rockies-Giants Prediction & Pick: Giants -1.5