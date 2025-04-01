ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Royals just got done dominating the most recent game in this series. The Brewers are desperate for a win after starting the year 0-4. These two need a win to build some momentum in the early part of the season. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Royals-Brewers prediction and pick.

Royals-Brewers Projected Starters

Michael Lorenzen vs. Freddy Peralta

Michael Lorenzen (7-6) with a 3.31 ERA and a 1.24 WHIP

Last Start:

Away Splits: 5-4 (3.52 ERA)

Freddy Peralta (0-1) with a 3.60 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed two runs on four hits with one walk and eight strikeouts in a loss.

Home Splits:

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Royals-Brewers Odds

Kansas City Royals: -1.5 (+168)

Moneyline: +102

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-205)

Moneyline: -120

Over: 8.5 (-105)

Under: 8.5 (-115)

How to Watch Royals vs. Brewers

Time: 7:40 pm ET/4:40 pm PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin/FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City

Why The Royals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Royals played well last season toward an 86-76 record. Their bats and pitching were both top 10 units in the MLB last year. Seth Lugo, Cole Ragans, Michael Wacha, and Michael Lorenzen make up a monster pitching staff for the Royals this season. Their bats are also significant, led by Bobby Witt Jr., Jonathan India, Maikel Garcia, Salvador Perez, and Vinnie Pasquantino. The Royals have the talent to have a monster season, but they need to bounce back and get a win in this matchup.

The Royals are starting Michael Lorenzen on the mound. Last season, he had a 7-6 record, a 3.31 ERA, and a 1.24 WHIP. Through 129.1 innings, he allowed 47 runs on 101 hits with 60 walks and 97 strikeouts. He also had a K/BB ratio of 1.6 with the Rangers and then 1.8 with the Royals. Lorenzen has been solid since coming over from the Royals. He gets a good matchup against the Brewers, who have gotten out to a slow start in the 2025 season.

The Royals' offense was outstanding last season. They were 10th in team batting average at .248 but have started a little slow at .218 this season. Garcia, Pasquantino, and India lead their offense in most batting categories. Garcia leads in batting average at .385 and in home runs at two. India leads the team in OBP at .474 and in total hits at six. Finally, Pasquantino leads the team in RBI with four. This Royals' offense should be able to score on the Brewers, even if they start Peralta in this matchup, because the Brewers have been hard to trust to open the year.

Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Brewers have been great this season and have a 93-69 record. Their offense has been okay after being a great unit last season. They were a great pitching staff last year but have been awful to start the 2025 season. William Contreras, Rhys Hoskins, Sal Frelick, Brice Turang, Jackson Chourio, Joey Ortiz, and Christian Yelich have led the way for the Brewers behind the plate and are giant keys for the team this season. Freddy Peralta is the only trustworthy pitcher for the Brewers this season.

The Brewers are most likely starting Freddy Peralta. He has a 0-1 record, a 3.60 ERA, and a 1.00 WHIP. He has allowed two runs on four hits with one walk and eight strikeouts through five innings. Peralta is the key for the Brewers, and they need him to have a big game where the Brewers can finally break out of their early slump and get into the winning column.

The Brewers' offense has been solid to start this season. At .236, the Brewers are 14th in team batting average after finishing last year with a .248 batting average. Sal Frelick and Jake Bauers lead the Brewers in most batting categories. Frelick leads in batting average at .429, in OBP at .529, and in total hits with seven. Bauers is the home run leader with one and in RBI at three. The offense has still been good, and they should be able to show up in this game against the Royals.

Final Royals-Brewers Prediction & Pick

The Brewers have started the season slowly and have struggled. In comparison, the Royals are playing well and dominated the first game of this series. Still, this game hinges on Peralta, and if he starts, I like the Brewers to cover and win.

Final Royals-Brewers Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee Brewers +1.5 (-205)