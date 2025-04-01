ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's a getaway day in Milwaukee as the Kansas City Royals face the Milwaukee Brewers. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Royals-Brewers prediction and pick.

Game one of the series on Monday was a high-scoring affair. Michael Massey got to scoring going on a ground rule double that drove home Jonathan Indiana. Hunter Renfroe would then double to drive in two more all in the first innings. In the second inning, Maikel Garcia hit a solo home run to make it 4-0. Then, in the seventh inning, the Royals would add six more runs. The Brewers would get a run back in the bottom of the seventh, but the Royals would add one more run in the ninth, on their way to an 11-1 victory.

The Royals and Brewers play game two on Tuesday with Michael Lorenzen and Chad Patrick on the mound.

Royals-Brewers Projected Starters

Cole Ragans vs. Freddy Peralta

Cole Ragans (0-0) with a 5.40 ERA and a 1.40 WHIP.

Last Start: Ragans went five innings, giving up five hits and three walks. He would strike out three, but also give up three runs, taking the no-decision as the Royals lost in ten innings to the Guardians.

Away Splits: Ragans has not pitched on the road this year. He was 4-4 with a 2.87 ERA on the road in 2024.

Freddy Peralta (0-1) with a 3.60 and a 1.00 WHIP.

Last Start: Peralta went five innings, giving up four hits and a walk in his last outing. He would give up two home runs and two earned runs while striking out eight. Still, he took the loss to the New York Yankees.

Home Splits: Peralta has not pitched at home this year, but was 6-5 at home with a 4.01 ERA last season.

MLB Odds: Royals-Brewers Odds

Kansas City Royals: -1.5 (+160)

Moneyline: -108

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-194)

Moneyline: -108

Over: 7.5 (-102)

Under: 7.5 (-120)

How to Watch Royals vs. Brewers

Time: 1:10 PM ET/ 10:10 AM PT

TV: FDSNKC/FDSNWI

Why The Royals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The top of the order for the Royals is led by Jonathan India. He is 6-16 this year with two walks. He also has three RBIs and four runs scored. Bobby Witt Jr. follows India in the lineup. He is five for 18 this year with a double, three RBIs, and two runs scored. Witt has also stolen three bases. Rounding out the top of the order is Vinnie Pasquantino. Pasquantino is 3-14 this year with a double, a triple, a home run, four RBIs, and a run scored.

The heart of the order is Salvador Perez, Michael Massey, and Hunter Renfroe. Perez is five for 16 this year with a home run, three RBIs, and a run scored. Massey is four for 15 with a double, two RBIs, and two runs scored. Renfroe is just two for 11 with a double and three RBIs.

The bottom of the order holds MJ Melendez and Maikel Garcia. Melendez is just one for 11 but has scored a run. Garcia is hitting great, hitting five for 13 with two walks this year. He also has two home runs, a double, three RBIs, and three runs scored.

Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Jackson Chourio leads the top of the Brewers lineup. He is four for 19 this year with two doubles, two RBIs, and a run scored. Following Chourio are Christian Yelich and William Contreras. Yelich is just one for 13 this year with an RBI. Contreras is two for 14 with a run scored this year.

The heart of the older is home to Rhys Hoskins, Sal Frelick, and Vinny Capra. Hoskins is just one for nine this year with an RBI. Frelick is hitting well, going six for 14 with an RBI and a run scored. Finally, Capra is two for 11 with a home run, two RBIs, and two runs scored.

Joey Ortiz and Brice Turang are at the bottom of the lineup. Ortiz is 3-17 with a run scored. Turang is 4-15 with a home run, three RBIs, and four runs scored.

Final Royals-Brewers Prediction & Pick

The odds in this MLB game suggest a tight game. Still, the top of the Brewers lineup has struggles. Jackson Chourio, Christian Yelich, and William Contreras enter Tuesday's game hitting just seven for 46. Meanwhile, the top of the Brewers lineup is 14-48 with ten RBIs. Cole Ragans has also been the better pitcher, both this year and overall. He has a career ERA+ of 122 and a career FIP of 3.28, both better than the league average. Freddy Peralta has had a FIP and ERA+ right at league average since the 2023 season. Take the Royals in this one.

Final Royals-Brewers Prediction & Pick: Royals ML