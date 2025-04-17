ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Kansas City Royals will continue a four-game series on Friday against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. It will be an American League Central division showdown as we continue our MLB odds series with a Royals-Tigers prediction and pick.

Royals-Tigers Projected Starters

Cole Ragans vs. Jackson Jobe

Cole Ragans (1-0) with a 2.28 ERA

Last Start: Ragans dominated in his last outing, going 7 2/3 innings while allowing two runs, one earned, on four hits in a win over the Cleveland Guardians.

Away Splits: Ragans has thrived on the road, going 1-0 with a 1.42 ERA over two starts away from Kauffman Stadium.

Jackson Jobe (1-0) with a 3.00 ERA

Last Start: Jobe conquered his last outing, firing six shutout innings while allowing two hits and striking out two in a win over the Minnesota Twins.

Home Splits: Jobe is 0-0 with a 3.60 ERA in his one start at Comerica.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Royals-Tigers Odds

Kansas City Royals: -1.5 (+130)

Moneyline: -136

Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (-156)

Moneyline: +116

Over: 7.5 (-106)

Under: 7.5 (-114)

How to Watch Royals vs. Tigers

Time: 6:40 PM ET/3:40 PM PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Kansas City and FanDuel Sports Detroit

Why The Royals Will Cover The Spread/Win

This offense has struggled, ranking 28th in batting average, on-base percentage, and slugging percentage. Additionally, they are just 27th in runs and last in the league in home runs. There are some positives with the negatives, and some players are worth mentioning.

Vinnie Pasquantino continues to thrive and has been one of the few bright spots in this lineup. Yet, he can stand to hit more consistently as he came into this series batting just .200 with two home runs, 11 RBIs, and four runs. Bobby Witt Jr. has remained elite. So far, he is hitting .310 with two home runs, eight RBIs, and 12 runs coming into the series. However, the rest of the lineup requires improvement. Notably, new addition Jonathan India is batting only .183 with no home runs, four RBIs, and five runs.

Ragans has had some success against the Tigers, going 2-1 with a 2.45 ERA over five career appearances. When he exits the game, he will hand the ball off to a bullpen that is just 24th in bullpen ERA. If they have a lead, they will hand it over to Carlos Estevez, who is 0-0 with a 1.29 ERA and five saves.

The Royals will cover the spread if they can string together some hits, with others helping Pasquantino and Witt. Then, they need a great outing from Ragans, and for the bullpen to hold serve.

Why The Tigers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The offense has been inconsistent, ranking 12th in batting average and on-base percentage. Furthermore, they are 10th in runs and 11th in home runs and slugging percentage. But there are a few players who have gone above and beyond.

Spencer Torkelson is hot right now and continues to batter the baseball everywhere. Significantly, he came into the series with a batting average of .273 with six home runs, 13 RBIs, and 14 runs. Gleyber Torres is back from his injured list stint and is batting .308 with one home run, four RBIs, and four runs. Kerry Carpenter has also done well. Currently, he is batting .268 with five home runs, 10 RBIs, and eight runs. But Carpenter likely will not play against the lefty, but will be available off the bench. Riley Greene will look to improve as he is batting .206 with three home runs, five RBIs, and nine runs.

While Reese Olson started the series opener on Thursday, Jobe hopes to follow suit with a strong start. When he leaves the game, he will give the ball to a bullpen that has struggled, ranking 28th in bullpen ERA. Tommy Kahnle and Brant Hunter share the closer responsibilities. So far, Kahnle is 0-0 with a 1.80 ERA with two saves, while Hunter is 0-0 with a 4.00 ERA and two saves.

The Tigers will cover the spread if Torkelson can stay hot and Torres can batter some hits. Then, they need Olson to find the strike zone and locate his pitches.

Final Royals-Tigers Prediction & Pick

The Royals entered Thursday with a 7-12 record against the spread, while the Tigers were 11-7. Also, the Royals were 4-5 against the spread on the road, while the Tigers were 5-1 against the spread at Comerica.

The Royals went 7-6 last season against the Tigers, including a 4-3 mark at Comerica. Ultimately, they have the stronger pitcher in this case. Plus, the Royals have done fairly well against the Tigers recently. I can see this continuing as the Royals go into Comerica and cover the spread on the road.

Final Royals-Tigers Prediction & Pick: Royals -1.5 (+130)