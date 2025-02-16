ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Rutgers-Oregon prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Rutgers-Oregon.

There are a few different Big Ten basketball matchups on Sunday. Rutgers makes the long cross-country trip to face Oregon in Eugene, part of the new world of conference realignment in college sports.

Rutgers has to be one of the most disappointing teams in college basketball this season. Coach Steve Pikiell has two NBA lottery picks on his squad, Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey. Injuries have gotten in the way to an extent, but still, with these two luminous stars in the Rutgers lineup, one would expect a higher and more consistent level of performance from one game to the next. Rutgers isn't just an average team which is failing to string together wins; what has to frustrate Pikiell and Rutgers fans is how erratic the team is. There's no established baseline standard that Rutgers can regularly replicate every game, every week. Sometimes, the great version of this team shows up, but a lot of the time, a greatly diminished version of the Scarlet Knights takes the court. The lack of dependability on this team, and the lack of quality from the supporting cast surrounding Harper and Bailey, represents a big failure on Pikiell's part. If we assume that Harper and Bailey are heading for the NBA draft — as any logical person should — this year is a massive wasted opportunity for Rutgers basketball to take the next step forward in its evolution.

Here are the Rutgers-Oregon College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Rutgers-Oregon Odds

Rutgers: +7.5 (+100)

Moneyline: +255

Oregon: -7.5 (-122)

Moneyline: -320

Over: 152.5 (-115)

Under: 152.5 (-105)

How to Watch Rutgers vs Oregon

Time: 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

TV: FS1

Why Rutgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

We have talked about Rutgers underperforming. Oregon has also underachieved. This team grabbed a number of really good wins, including Alabama and Texas A&M. We have seen how good Oregon can be when it plays up to its potential. We got a glimpse of this team's talent last year in the NCAA Tournament, with the Ducks hammering South Carolina and then pushing a really talented Creighton squad into overtime. That talent is there, because it showed up against Bama and A&M, but it hasn't been a consistent feature of this team, which has played large portions of games at an average or below-average level and has recently struggled to overcome its lack of steadiness. Oregon has lost four of its last five games and has fallen to 6-8 in the Big Ten, which is a shocking development no one anticipated three weeks ago. This is a wobbly, shaky team. It defeated a shorthanded Northwestern team at home by only six points and failed to cover the spread there. Rutgers has more talent than Northwestern — it beat NU on NU's home floor earlier this season — so this looks like a Rutgers cover.

Why Oregon Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Ducks have been inconsistent, but Rutgers is the king of inconsistency in the Big Ten. The Scarlet Knights can be really good when everything is clicking, but they usually don't click, and when they don't get anything from the supporting cast surrounding Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey, everything can collapse pretty quickly. Rutgers was a 6.5-point home favorite against Iowa a few nights ago. The Scarlet Knights not only failed to cover the spread; they lost outright, and they lost rather decisively, by 11 points. That is staggering. The effort level, the commitment, the togetherness on this team are all substandard. How this team is 12-13 with two lottery picks on the roster is a great mystery. Oregon should handle this team comfortably.

Final Rutgers-Oregon Prediction & Pick

Oregon should cover … but the Ducks have not proved they are a reliable spread bet at home this season. Pass. Stay away from this game.

Final Rutgers-Oregon Prediction & Pick: Oregon -7.5