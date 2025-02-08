ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Saint Mary's-Oregon State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Saint Mary's-Oregon State.

This is not a battle of heavyweights, or a clash between power conference giants. This is not Florida-Auburn. This is not St. John's versus UConn. However, it is still a very interesting and important conference game on a big February college hoops Saturday. Saint Mary's will go to Gill Coliseum and face Oregon State.

Saint Mary's really did let one slip away on Thursday night. The Gaels led San Francisco by eight points midway through the second half and seemed well on their way to yet another win. Entering the game at 10-0 in the West Coast Conference, Saint Mary's had been setting the pace and establishing the gold standard in the league, three games ahead of archrival Gonzaga in the standings. However, SMC faltered down the stretch. The Gaels really hurt their cause by going just 9 of 16 from the free throw line, a shockingly bad number. San Francisco seized the opportunity by making a late run and grabbing a 65-64 win over Saint Mary's. Suddenly, Gonzaga is still in contention for the WCC title. The Zags host SMC later in the regular season. Saint Mary's knows that if it loses a second non-Gonzaga game, the Zags could tie the Gaels in the standings and share the league crown. Saint Mary's was in position to win the league outright, but now there's a more realistic path for GU in the battle of WCC titans.

Here are the Saint Mary's-Oregon State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Saint Mary's-Oregon State Odds

Saint Mary's: -4.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -182

Oregon State: +4.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +150

Over: 131.5 (-110)

Under: 131.5 (-110)

How to Watch Saint Mary's vs Oregon State

Time: 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN2, ESPN Plus

Why Saint Mary's Will Cover The Spread/Win

Oregon State is a decent team, but the Beavers are not elite. They do not play defense well enough to hold up against a team as good as Saint Mary's. In this spot, with SMC having just lost to San Francisco, the Gaels should be very focused and ready to play a high-quality game. If both teams play well, Saint Mary's has the upper hand. SMC needs to play an average or below-average game for Oregon State to have a realistic chance of covering the spread, and we think that's not going to happen in this game.

Why Oregon State Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Beavers are at home. They are confident. They are potent. The Beavers are coming off a Thursday night win over Washington State. Oregon State made big shots late in the game to fend off the Cougars. Oregon State was also able to get to the free throw line a lot versus WSU's defense. If Oregon State can continue to play an attacking style of offense which puts an opposing defense on its heels, the Beavers could upset Saint Mary's outright but will at least be able to cover the spread as an underdog. One could make the case that the spread should be 2.5 points instead of 4.5, especially with SMC losing on Thursday night on the road against San Francisco.

Final Saint Mary's-Oregon State Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Saint Mary's, but Oregon State is tough at home. We think you should wait for a live play instead of trying to ride out the whole game with a pregame bet.

Final Saint Mary's-Oregon State Prediction & Pick: Saint Mary's -4.5