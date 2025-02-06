ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Washington State-Oregon State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Washington State-Oregon State.

The Washington State Cougars have had a hard time in 2025. They lost to Gonzaga. They lost to Saint Mary's. Worst of all, they got swept home and away by the Pacific Tigers. How did Washington State — a massive home favorite over Pacific — lose to the Tigers in Pullman? It's mind-blowing in its shocking unpredictability. WSU had absolutely no business losing that game, especially after it went up by four points in an overtime period it never should have played.

As bad as it was that Washington State lost at home versus Pacific, it was even worse that the Cougars lost their return road game to the Tigers and got swept by Pacific in the season series. This is something coach David Riley will lament and wrestle with throughout the offseason. It's one of the bigger mysteries in college basketball this season. Washington State looked like a good team early in this campaign, but the Cougars have gradually lost steam as 2025 has continued and unfolded. They have lost four of five and are in seventh place in the WCC standings entering this game. We will see if the Cougars can bounce back when they go to Gill Coliseum and face old Pac-12 foe Oregon State in a new conference.

Here are the Washington State-Oregon State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Washington State-Oregon State Odds

Washington State: +6.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +230

Oregon State: -6.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -285

Over: 147.5 (-102)

Under: 147.5 (-120)

How to Watch Washington State vs Oregon State

Time: 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN2, ESPN Plus

Why Washington State Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Cougars have played a lot of bad basketball over the past month. That might seem like a reason to pick against them, but when you step back and realize that Washington State won at Nevada and Boise State, and also prevailed against Bradley and San Francisco, it becomes clear this is a talented team which could reach its ceiling if it just had a better plan for going about its business. Washington State has wandered off the right path, but in early February, there is still a full month for this team to find its path and get back to competing at the level the Cougars know they can attain.

Oregon State is a solid team, but the Beavers are not especially or uniquely strong. They are in fifth place in the WCC and have their own considerable assortment of stressful realities to consider. Oregon State has been very up and down in WCC play. This is not a consistent team, and that one fact does not inspire trust from bettors.

Why Oregon State Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Beavers are at home. They are facing a Washington State team which has cratered over the past three weeks. Washington State doesn't have any positive momentum to carry the Cougars forward. Oregon State will be propelled by a raucous crowd which will celebate the fact that an old Pac-12 rival is coming back to Gill Coliseum for a special reunion. Not many Oregon State crowds this season will be electric, but this one certainly will be. The Beavers will take that boost and run with it.

Final Washington State-Oregon State Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Washington State, but Oregon State is not a team which merits a bettor's full trust, based on how the season has proceeded. The best play is to not make any play on this game. Not losing money is as valuable as winning money.

Final Washington State-Oregon State Prediction & Pick: Washington State +6.5