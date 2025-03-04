ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a San Diego State-UNLV prediction and pick. Find out how to watch San Diego State-UNLV.

San Diego State and UNLV are in very different positions entering this game. The bitter part of the reality for UNLV is that the Rebels won at San Diego State earlier in the season. When the Rebels won that game in Viejas Arena, they had a real chance to make the NCAA Tournament. UNLV beat Utah State and SDSU in consecutive games, and the Rebels — then in the middle of their season — had several weeks left in which to make their case that they were a tournament-quality team. Given that UNLV was good enough to win at San Diego State, the Rebels and their fans had reason to think they could play winning basketball on a sustained basis.

That did not happen. A home loss to Wyoming immediately took the air out of the Rebels' balloon, and UNLV did not recover. The Rebels have stumbled over the past month and have drifted along in a pattern of inconsistency which has become all too familiar to Las Vegas basketball fans over the past 12 years. UNLV hasn't been to the NCAA Tournament since 2013. It is staggering to absorb the reality that this program — which was once the king of college basketball in the early 1990s — is now completely irrelevant and obscure over 30 years later.

San Diego State is the program enjoying considerable success. The Aztecs don't play the game with the flash, flair and verve of those Jerry Tarkanian UNLV teams, but the Aztecs have established the level of success which comes close to those Tark teams. San Diego State will be in the NCAA Tournament this year. The Aztecs are what UNLV once was, and what UNLV wants to become again.

How to Watch San Diego State vs UNLV

Time: 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Why San Diego State Will Cover The Spread/Win

The UNLV Rebels are just not that good. They are the definition of average. They are ordinary. They have done nothing to distinguish themselves or lift themselves to a higher level. UNLV won't get to the NCAA Tournament unless it wins the Mountain West Tournament, something which has obviously not happened in over a decade. This team is doing nothing and is not showing it is capable of something better. San Diego State is a plainly superior team and will want to stamp itself as an absolute NCAA Tournament lock with a win in this contest. The motivation to absolutely make sure of an NCAA bid will propel the Aztecs in this contest.

Why UNLV Will Cover The Spread/Win

UNLV is not a good team, but the Rebels now have nothing to lose in this game. They can play freely and might be more relaxed, more in rhythm, now that they aren't dealing with must-win pressure. UNLV will face must-win pressure next week at the Mountain West Tournament, but this is not a must-win game in any way for Vegas. That might seem like a reason to pick against the Rebels, but playing without high stakes might paradoxically unlock this team's best basketball against an SDSU team which has not been relentlessly consistent in 2025.

Final San Diego State-UNLV Prediction & Pick

San Diego State is a better, more proven team and wants to absolutely lock down an NCAA Tournament bid. Take SDSU.

Final San Diego State-UNLV Prediction & Pick: San Diego State -3.5