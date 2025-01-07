ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a UNLV-Boise State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch UNLV-Boise State.

A busy night of Mountain West college basketball concludes with this late game in Boise. The Boise State Broncos are coming off a home-court loss to San Diego State this past Saturday. The game was nip and tuck most of the way, but San Diego State pulled away late as Boise State's offense faltered. Boise State has to shrug off that loss and follow the advice of countless coaches who always tell their players, “Don't let one loss beat you twice.” The Broncos have no time to be depressed or deflated. They just need to come back to the court and get things right at home versus UNLV.

The Rebels have played the lower half of the Mountain West in recent weeks. They have faced San Jose State, Fresno State, and Air Force in the past two weeks, so this is a step up in weight class, and therefore a huge proving-ground moment for this team under coach Kevin Kruger. UNLV does not have an NCAA Tournament-quality portfolio right now, so if the Rebels are going to build one, they need to not only stack wins, but get wins versus the top end of the Mountain West. Wins over San Jose State, Fresno State, and Air Force aren't going to be enough. UNLV needs to become a top-three team in the Mountain West over the course of the next two months if it wants to feel good about its NCAA Tournament chances. Given that Kevin Kruger has not yet made the NCAA Tournament at UNLV, it is imperative for him to begin to show that UNLV can rise to the top tier of the Mountain West. If that does not happen, a restless and dissatisfied fan base will demand change in the Rebel basketball program, which has struggled for a very long time and needs to escape this continuous cycle of mediocrity which is choking the life out of a once-proud basketball operation.

Here are the UNLV-Boise State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: UNLV-Boise State Odds

UNLV: +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +255

Boise State: -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -320

Over: 140.5 (-115)

Under: 140.5 (-105)

How to Watch UNLV vs Boise State

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT

TV: FS1

Why UNLV Will Cover The Spread/Win

UNLV knows this is a huge and defining game for its season. The Rebels know they have to be on top of their game as they face an opponent which is likely to make the NCAA Tournament. UNLV has to go all-in here. The poker phrasing is not an accident; a team from Vegas has to embrace risk and the possibility of loss in order to pursue the fruits of victory and success. The Rebels are going to be desperate, and that desperation will probably be enough to cover, even if it might not be enough to win outright.

Why Boise State Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Broncos will be angry after their home loss to San Diego State. They should come out focused against a team they should be able to beat. A quality performance from BSU should be enough to win by 10 points and cover.

Final UNLV-Boise State Prediction & Pick

We think UNLV — while not necessarily a better team than Boise State — will play as though its season is on the line and will cover. Take UNLV.

Final UNLV-Boise State Prediction & Pick: UNLV +7.5