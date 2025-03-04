ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a San Jose State-Colorado State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch San Jose State-Colorado State.

The Colorado State Rams are not part of the bubble conversation in the Mountain West. The question is this: Can CSU become part of the bubble mix in the next week and a half? CSU is playing by far its best basketball of the year. The Rams took a long time to get going — probably too long in terms of being able to make the NCAA Tournament — but at least they have found a winning formula before the end of the season, which at least gives this program a lot of confidence heading into next season. The Rams have won five in a row and six of seven. They just hammered Utah State and have begun to look like a really good team. CSU is a group no one else in the Mountain West wants to face right now. Coach Niko Medved has gotten his players to round into form and has unlocked the potential of his guys.

Colorado State must win its next four games — reaching the Mountain West Tournament final without a stumble — to have any shot at an at-large bid. It's unlikely that will be enough. CSU is almost certain to require an automatic bid (an MWC Tournament championship) to make the NCAA Tournament. That still means, though, that the Rams need to play well right now and ensure they enter the Mountain West Tournament with a lot of momentum and belief. Let's see if they can carry this all the way through the next two weeks and win the automatic bid.

How to Watch San Jose State vs Colorado State

Time: 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

TV: Mountain West Network

Why San Jose State Will Cover The Spread/Win

The spread is large, and Colorado State — as well as it is playing — might run into the realization that it has no path to an at-large bid at the NCAA Tournament. The Rams are sitting around and studying their situation, knowing that what matters is the three games at the Mountain West Tournament one week from now in Las Vegas. That might make Colorado State take its foot off the gas pedal in this game, not playing all 40 minutes with maximum urgency and intensity. That should enable San Jose State to get its foot in the door and make this game competitive. SJSU might not win, but it could lose by 10 points instead of 20, enough to cover the spread.

Why Colorado State Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rams are rolling. They blew out Utah State at home a few days ago. They have won five games in a row. They are playing at home. They have seemingly found a way to work together at a level they hadn't attained in December or January. If this version of CSU had been in evidence the whole season, the Rams would be in the NCAA Tournament. Nevertheless, this team has discovered the right way to play, and that should enable the Rams to win big against a not-very-good San Jose State team at home.

Final San Jose State-Colorado State Prediction & Pick

We are leaning to Colorado State but don't like this spot, given that CSU is unlikely to be able to play its way into an at-large bid. CSU might lose focus, knowing next week at the Mountain West Tournament is what matters most, not this game. Pass.

Final San Jose State-Colorado State Prediction & Pick: Colorado State -15.5