It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Colorado State-UNLV prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Colorado State-UNLV.

The Mountain West college basketball schedule for Saturday night includes this game in Las Vegas.

Colorado State is not viewed as a bubble team. The Rams are seen as a team which needs to win the Mountain West Tournament to get an NCAA Tournament berth. If there is a bubble path to an at-large bid for CSU, it is very simple: Colorado State needs to win out until the Mountain West Tournament final to have any slight potential chance of getting is as an at-large team. The Rams need an extended winning streak to give themselves any sort of odds. Anything less and they're toast. That puts this game against UNLV in the must-win category. This game isn't going to get big national headlines because Colorado State isn't seen as a primary bubble threat in the Mountain West. Boise State, on the other hand, is. That's why a lot more people will be looking at Boise State-Nevada as a key Saturday game in the conference.

Here are the Colorado State-UNLV College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Colorado State-UNLV Odds

Colorado State: -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -166

UNLV: +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +138

Over: 137.5 (-115)

Under: 137.5 (-105)

How to Watch Colorado State vs UNLV

Time: 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Why Colorado State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Colorado State is in a bad bubble position because the Rams started their season slowly in November and December and did not get enough work done in nonconference play. In the Mountain West, the Rams have actually been solid. They're 11-4. They just haven't been able to beat New Mexico or Utah State, the two best teams in the league. In MWC play, Colorado State has been able to handle all the teams the Rams are supposed to beat. They are paying a price because of their substandard nonconference portfolio, but in conference play, they have been a good moneyline play for bettors who think they will win. Given that the spread is just 3.5, there's actually some margin for error with the Rams.

Why UNLV Will Cover The Spread/Win

UNLV is not a relentlessly consistent team, hovering near .500 in the Mountain West, but we have seen this team be thorny and difficult to play against at home. UNLV covered the spread at home versus league-leading New Mexico. We have seen UNLV beat Utah State outright at home. If UNLV can play well against the top two teams in the Mountain West at home, it can certainly do the same against Colorado State. UNLV is an annoying team to try to figure out, so if you're sitting there thinking UNLV is an underdog for a reason and doesn't deserve your trust as a bettor, that's a very understandable line of thought. Yet, the reality of UNLV basketball is that this team plays well and rises up precisely when a lot of people have given up on the Rebels and become skeptical of their ability to perform. This is exactly the kind of game UNLV wins: precisely when it seems everything is moving in the wrong direction. What's the old line? “Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in.”

Final Colorado State-UNLV Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Colorado State, but UNLV is a slippery, tricky team to bet on, for or against. Maybe sit back and wait for a live second-half play. We do not recommend a pregame bet.

Final Colorado State-UNLV Prediction & Pick: Colorado State -3.5