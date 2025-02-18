ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Seton Hall-Marquette prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Seton Hall-Marquette.

The Seton Hall Pirates authored one of the most shocking upsets of the college basketball season on Saturday. They beat the two-time defending national champion UConn Huskies in overtime. The fact that Seton Hall, in the Big East basement, beat the two-time champs was shocking enough in its own right, removed from any context. However, the context was actually pretty remarkable. Seton Hall trailed by three points in the final half-minute of both regulation and overtime and wound up winning. UConn committed improbable turnovers to keep Seton Hall in the game. Seton Hall scored the tying 3-pointer at the end of regulation after missing a dunk attempt. The ball bounced out to the top of the key and led to the tying shot. If Seton Hall had made the dunk, UConn would have had a one-point lead in the final 10 seconds with the ball.

Yet, Seton Hall won the game in overtime because UConn had the ball up by one with under 10 seconds left … and threw the ball away. Seton Hall scooped up the loose ball and scored to win. It was an insane finish, and it gave Seton Hall its first win since January 8. This was just the second win for Seton Hall since Christmas Day. It came out of nowhere, and it's going to be fascinating to see how the Pirates respond to that incredible victory.

Here are the Seton Hall-Marquette College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Seton Hall-Marquette Odds

Seton Hall: +17.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +1200

Marquette: -17.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -3000

Over: 135.5 (-110)

Under: 135.5 (-110)

How to Watch Seton Hall vs Marquette

Time: 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Seton Hall Will Cover The Spread/Win

Seton Hall has labored throughout this season, but the win over UConn might have been the shot in the arm this team needed. Seton Hall might take the court with a little more joy and happiness now that it has accomplished something memorable this season. Beating Dan Hurley and the two-time defending champions has to make everyone in that Seton Hall locker room feel a lot better about life, basketball, and everything else. With the spread being as large as it is, and with Marquette not having the kind of season it hoped to have, it's easy to imagine SHU covering the spread.

Why Marquette Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Hall is not a good team. Its offense did not even play well against UConn. The defense was good, but the offense was not. Seton Hall needed UConn to play a terrible and sloppy game in order to win by the smallest of margins. The game was a home game for Seton Hall. Now we turn to Milwaukee, where the Pirates will be on the road and will go up against a Marquette side which is better than UConn and which has the potential to make a deep run at the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Seton Hall might be confident entering this game, but if Marquette plays anywhere close to its normal standard, the Pirates — coming off the emotional high of the UConn win — might be a little drained and could run into a wall fairly quickly. It could get very ugly for Seton Hall in this game.

Final Seton Hall-Marquette Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Marquette, but Seton Hall's recent win over UConn has us thinking we should hold off on betting this game. We advise you to wait for a live in-game bet.

Final Seton Hall-Marquette Prediction & Pick: Marquette -17.5