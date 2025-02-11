ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The San Antonio Spurs head into a matchup with the Boston Celtics, sitting three games back of a spot in the play-in. It won't be easy ground to make up, as the teams they are chasing all got better at the trade deadline. One team on their radar to catch is the Dallas Mavericks, who should slide down the standings after the injury to Anthony Davis. It'll be a good first step in San Antonio's quest to make it a reality if they can pull off an upset victory over Boston in this matchup. The Celtics will feel confident heading into this game, as they have won four straight against the Spurs, covering double-digit spreads in the past three. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Spurs-Celtics prediction and pick.

Here are the Spurs-Celtics NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Spurs-Celtics Odds

San Antonio Spurs: +8 (-110)

Moneyline: +245

Boston Celtics: -8 (-110)

Moneyline: -305

Over: 232 (-110)

Under: 232 (-110)

How To Watch Spurs vs. Celtics

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: ESPN

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Spurs Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Spurs have won just four of their past ten games but have been performing better lately by winning two of the last four. The wins didn't come against any of the league's top teams, which could be a problem against the Celtics. However, the Celtics haven't been performing as well lately, and the Spurs have been in some close games recently. San Antonio has lost by two or fewer points in three of their past four losses. If you believe that is a sustainable trait, then you'd expect them to keep it close with the Celtics in this game.

The Celtics have some things to worry about heading into this game, as Jaylen Brown is questionable with right knee swelling, and Jrue Holiday is out with a shoulder injury. The Spurs have been performing well offensively, scoring 110 or more points in seven of their last ten games. It could be a good night for Spurs bettors if they can continue that trend in this game with some of the Celtics' top scorers out of the lineup.

Why the Celtics Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Celtics went through a lull in the middle of the season, which you can expect after their postseason runs over the past two years. Boston was expecting an NBA Finals hangover, and it seems like they are finally breaking through before they head out on the All-Star break. Boston has won six of their past seven games, including wins over the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers, two teams they'll need to go through in the postseason. Taking care of business in their final game before the break will create good vibes for the second half.

Final Spurs-Celtics Prediction & Pick

The Celtics own a substantial advantage over the Spurs at both ends of the court. Boston is in the top six in offense and defense, while the Spurs are near the middle of the pack. The Celtics have also won four consecutive games against the Spurs and covered the spread in three straight. The Spurs have shown improvement this season, but the Celtics should still be in a good position here. Take the Celtics to cover the spread and put some fear into the rest of the Eastern Conference.

Final Spurs-Celtics Prediction & Pick: Celtics -8 (-110)