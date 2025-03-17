ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The San Antonio Spurs will visit Southern California for a showdown with the Los Angeles Lakers. It will be a clash at Crypto as we continue our NBA odds series while making a Spurs-Lakers prediction and pick.

The Lakers lead the head-to-head series 97-94. Furthermore, the Lakers are 8-2 over the past 10 games against the Spurs, including 3-2 in five games at Crypto. The Lakers have won two of three this season, yet lost the last battle at Crypto 126-102.

Here are the Spurs-Lakers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Spurs-Lakers Odds

San Antonio Spurs: +9.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +315

Los Angeles Lakers: -9.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -400

Over: 229.5 (-112)

Under: 229.5 (-108)

How To Watch Spurs vs. Lakers

Time: 10:30 PM ET/7:30 PM PT

TV: Sportsnet-LA and FanDuel Sports South

Why the Spurs Could Cover the Spread/Win

The news keeps getting worse for the Spurs. First, Victor Wembanyama is out for the season due to a blood clot. Then, longtime head coach Gregg Popovich likely will not return to the Spurs after suffering a mild stroke. That was already bad. Unfortunately, it got worse for the Spurs when they learned that De'Aaron Fox will miss the rest of the season and will need season-ending surgery.

The Spurs will now rely on Devin Vassell to lead the team. While he does not have the same skillset as Wembanyama or Fox, he has proven he can still lead the team and put up buckets. The Spurs also will rely on Stephon Castle, who led the Spurs with 26 points on Friday against the Charlotte Hornets. Likewise, Keldon Johnson has been good in the past. Therefore, it was unsurprising that he scored 19 points on Saturday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Harrison Barnes will also be important for this one.

But the Spurs will have to win this game without two of their best players, and that also means defending. With Wembanyama out, the Spurs have no one else who can guard the paint and not let other teams drive. Coincidentally, they are facing the one team that does not often like to do that, considering Jaxson Hayes is their only reliable big man. Yet, with no Wembanyama there, it might embolden the Lakers to try to drive down the paint. Luka Doncic, specifically, might attempt to do that. San Antonio's defense has not been stellar recently, allowing at least 120 points in four of their last six games.

The Spurs will cover the spread if their starting lineup can keep pace with the Lakers and hit their shots in stride. Then, the defense must defend the paint and cover the three-point line.

Why the Lakers Could Cover the Spread/Win

Doncic will likely play after missing Friday's tilt against the Denver Nuggets. While he has not had the worst injuries, they have been enough to sideline him for a game or two. But the Lakers need him more than ever, as they have suddenly dropped three games in a row, which has dropped them from second to fifth place in the incredibly tight Western Conference standings.

Doncic will not have the help of LeBron James, who is out for at least another game with a groin injury. Austin Reaves must step up, and he has played significantly better over these past two games. Look for him to be a factor in this one. Likewise, rookie Dalton Knecht recently tied a Lakers' rookie record and will look to do even more as he fills in as a starter because of an injury-depleted roster.

Of course, the Lakers live and die by the three-point shot. When they are hot, they are nearly unbeatable. When they are not, everyone beats them. The Lakers will look to Doncic, Reaves, Knecht, and Gabe Vincent to all hit their shots from beyond the arc.

The Lakers will cover the spread if Doncic and Reaves can lead the charge and build some momentum for the purple and gold. Then, they must sustain it throughout the game with efficient shooting.

Final Spurs-Lakers Prediction & Pick

The Spurs are 29-37 against the spread, while the Lakers are 36-28-1 against the spread. Moreover, the Spurs are 13-19 against the spread on the road, while the Lakers are 21-11 against the spread at home. The Spurs are 20-25 against the spread when facing the Western Conference, while the Lakers are 25-15 against the spread when facing the West.

The Lakers lost last time. However, that was with a healthy Wembanyama. With him and Fox both out of the lineup, this Lakers team has enough talent to find a way to run up the score on a bad defense and find a way to cover the spread at home.

Final Spurs-Lakers Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Lakers: -9.5 (-108)