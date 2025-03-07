ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two of the best in the Big East face off as St. John's visits Marquette. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a St. John's-Marquette prediction and pick.

St. John's comes into the game at 26-4 on the year. They opened the year 4-0 before losing two of their next three. From there, they would win six straight before a loss to Creighton. They would then win the next ten until a two-point loss to Villanova. Since then, they have won five straight games. In the process, St. John's clinched the regular season Big East Title. In their last game, St. John's faced Seton Hall. They would lead by just four at the end of the first half, and it would be tight to begin the second half. Still, St. John's would pull away and win the game 71-61.

Meanwhile, Marquette comes into the game 22-8 on the year and 13-56in conference play, placing them in third place in the Big East. They opened the year 8-0 before losing two of their next three games. They would go on to win nine of the next ten before losing three straight, including a Marquette loss to St. John's. They have since won four of the last six games. Last time out, Marquette faced UConn. Marquette led by four at the end of the first half, but they would struggle in the second half, falling to UConn 72-66.

St. John's-Marquette College Basketball Odds

College Basketball Odds: St. John's-Marquette Odds

St. John's: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +100

Marquette: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -120

Over: 141.5 (-110)

Under: 141.5 (-110)

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT
TV: FOX

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

TV: FOX

Why St. John's Will Cover The Spread/Win

St. John's is ranked 17th in KenPom's current rankings. They are 71st in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting second in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. St. John's has been great on the defense this year. They are 25th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting ninth in opponent shooting efficiency. Further, they have been great on the inside. St. John's is eighth in the nation in opponent shooting inside the arc this year.

RJ Luis Jr. leads the way for St. John's this year. He comes into the game with 17.8 points per game while having 6.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Kadary Richmond, who leads the team in assists and steals. He comes in with 5.1 assists, and 2.1 steals per game, while also adding 12.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, and one block per game.

Zuby Ejiofor leads the front court for St. John's. He comes into the game leading the team in rebounding, with eight rebounds per game. Further, he scored 14 points per game while adding 1.5 assists, and 1.5 blocks.

Why Marquette Will Cover The Spread/Win

Marquette is ranked 26th in KenPom's current rankings. They are 34th in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 20th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Marquette has been solid on the defensive end of the court. They are 37th in the nation in opponent points per game this year while sitting 117th in opponent shooting efficiency. Meanwhile, they are 13th in the nation in steals per game while also sitting 12th in opponent turnovers per game this year.

Kam Jones leads the way for Marquette this year. He leads the team in both points per game and assists this year. He comes in with 18.5 points per game while adding six assists per game. He also has 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Stevie Mitchell, who leads the team with 2.3 steals per game. He also has 11 points per game while adding 4.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.

David Joplin leads the way in the frontcourt. He leads the team in rebounds per game with 5.3 rebounds per game. He is also scoring 13.7 points per game while adding 1.2 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game this year. Ben Gold joins him in the frontcourt. He comes in with 7.5 points per game while adding 4.1 rebounds.

Final St. John's-Marquette Prediction & Pick

This should be a tight game between two solid squads, but there are a few key factors that will determine the outcome. First, St. John's has been slightly better on defense. Further, St. John's has scored better this year. They are 59th in the nation in points per game while Marquette is 78th. Further, St. John's should win the rebounding battle. They are 12th in the nation in offensive rebounding percentage while sitting 114th in defensive rebounding percentage. Marquette is outside the top 150 in both categories. Expect a tight game, but take St. John's in this one.

Final St. John's-Marquette Prediction & Pick: St. John's ML (+100)