ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Stanford Cardinal and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will face off for the first time since 2000, with this being Stanford's first season in the ACC. The Cardinal are happy with their place in the conference through the first 13 games, as they sit in sixth place with an 8-5 record. It has been a good season overall for Stanford, as they are 16-8. Meanwhile, Georgia Tech has been having the inverse of that season, winning just five of their 13 conference games and sitting two games below .500 overall. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Stanford-Georgia Tech prediction and pick.

Stanford is starting to settle in nicely, winning five of their past seven games, with their only disappointing loss coming at the hands of Wake Forest when they were favorites. It's the second time they lost to the Demon Deacons over the past ten games, with the other loss coming as eight-point underdogs against SMU. Stanford has an impressive win over North Carolina on their resume, entering that game as 12-point underdogs on the road and winning by one-point. There weren't any high expectations on the Pac-12 teams who came to the ACC this season, but Stanford is outperforming those expectations thus far.

Georgia Tech is coming off a disappointing loss to Virginia on the road, where they were 2.5-point underdogs but lost by 24 points. It was their sixth loss in their past ten games. The losing string isn't too concerning, as they were underdogs in eight of those ten games. The unfortunate truth for the Yellow Jackets is they are in a down year, and there isn't much they can do in the ever-growing conference.

Here are the Stanford-Georgia Tech College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Stanford-Georgia Tech Odds

Stanford: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +110

Georgia Tech: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -130

Over: 144.5 (-115)

Under: 144.5 (-105)

How to Watch Stanford vs. Georgia Tech

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: ACC Network

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Stanford Will Cover The Spread/Win

Stanford's offense has the edge over Georgia Tech in this matchup, and it comes in more than just their total offense and defense. The Cardinal do own the edge there, as they average 75.7 points per game, putting them 143rd in the nation. The Yellow Jackets allow 73.8 points per game, which puts them 243rd. However, the area we'll look at is in the three-point shooting department, as Georgia Tech allows a significant number of three-pointers, and Stanford plans to take plenty of them. The Cardinal doesn't have the greatest three-point efficiency, but we'll go with quantity over quality.

Why Georgia Tech Will Cover The Spread/Win

Much of Georgia Tech's struggles come on the road, as they are 1-7 away from the Hank McCamish Pavilion. The Yellow Jackets have been great at home, owning a 10-5 record. Meanwhile, the Cardinal struggles away from home, owning a 3-4 record in true road games and a 0-2 mark in neutral site games.

Final Stanford-Georgia Tech Prediction & Pick

Stanford owns a significant edge on offense, and we also will lean their way on defense. The home-court advantage is something you can't ignore, but Stanford will figure out a way to escape this game with a victory. The Cardinal should be a much more significant favorite in this game, given overall and recent form. Take Stanford ML in this one.

Final Stanford-Georgia Tech Prediction & Pick: Stanford ML (+110)