UFC Vegas 104: Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze continues on the prelims with a fight between SuYoung You and AJ Cunningham in the bantamweight division. You has won three in a row coming into his UFC debut, meanwhile Cunningham will be making his bantamweight debut this weekend. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our You-Cunningham prediction and pick.



SuYoung You (14-3) secured his contract winning the Road to UFC tournament coming off the dominant victory over Baergeng Jieleyisi. Now, You will be looking to make a statement in his UFC debut when he takes on AJ Cunningham this weekend at UFC Vegas 104.

AJ Cunningham (11-4) wasn’t successful in his short-notice debut against L’udovit Klein as he took the first round knockout loss. Now, Cunningham is moving to his new home in the bantamweight division after making the move to Factory X and looks to bring some life into his UFC career when he welcomes SuYoung You to the octagon this weekend.

Here are the UFC Vegas 104 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 104 Odds: SuYoung You-AJ Cunningham Odds

SuYoung You: -625

AJ Cunningham: +455

Over 2.5 rounds: -115

Under 2.5 rounds: -115

Why SuYoung You Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Baergeng Jieleyisi – DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 8 (3 KO/TKO/5 SUB)

As UFC Vegas 104 approaches, all eyes are on the bantamweight clash between SuYoung You and AJ Cunningham. You, the Road to UFC tournament winner, enters the Octagon with an impressive 14-3 record and a well-rounded skill set that leans heavily on his jiu-jitsu black belt. His recent performances, including a unanimous decision victory over Jieleyisi Baergeng, showcase his ability to dominate opponents in all aspects of MMA. You's striking accuracy and grappling prowess, coupled with his intense training regimen of at least two sessions per day, give him a significant edge over Cunningham.

Cunningham, while a tough and durable fighter, faces an uphill battle against the more experienced and technically proficient You. With a record of 11-4 and coming off a first-round TKO loss in his UFC debut, Cunningham's durability may not be enough to withstand You's submission and striking power. You's confidence in predicting a one-sided fight is not unfounded, given his superior wrestling, grappling, and striking skills. The Korean fighter's ability to fight up close and his six first-round finishes suggest that Cunningham may struggle to keep up with You's pace and versatility. As You aims to emulate Diego Lopes' rapid rise in the UFC, expect him to make a statement with a dominant performance, potentially securing a stoppage victory over Cunningham.

Why AJ Cunningham Will Win

Last Fight: (L) L'udovit Klein – KO/TKO R1

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 8 (4 KO/TKO/4 SUB)

As UFC Vegas 104 approaches, AJ Cunningham finds himself as a significant underdog against the undefeated SuYoung You. However, Cunningham's move down to bantamweight could prove to be a game-changer in this matchup. The 30-year-old American fighter brings a 6-inch reach advantage and a more aggressive striking style, landing an impressive 7.7 significant strikes per minute compared to You's 2.12. This volume striking, combined with Cunningham's durability and pressure-heavy approach, could overwhelm You, who tends to start fights slowly and patiently.

While You boasts superior grappling credentials, Cunningham's scrappy fighting style and ability to create chaos in the octagon shouldn't be underestimated. His experience against higher-level UFC competition, albeit with mixed results, has likely sharpened his skills and prepared him for the pressure of this main card bout. If Cunningham can avoid early takedowns and force You into a brawl, he has a real chance of pulling off the upset. The key for Cunningham will be to maintain a high pace, mix in volume striking, and make the fight messy rather than allowing You to dictate a technical battle. With a full training camp behind him, unlike his short-notice UFC debut, Cunningham could surprise many by handing You his first UFC loss.

Final SuYoung You-AJ Cunningham Prediction & Pick

In this intriguing bantamweight clash at UFC Vegas 104, SuYoung You is poised to secure a victory over AJ Cunningham. You's impressive 14-3 record and well-rounded skill set, particularly his jiu-jitsu black belt, give him a significant edge. While Cunningham's move to bantamweight and aggressive striking style could pose challenges, You's superior grappling and technical proficiency are likely to be the deciding factors. Expect You to control the pace of the fight, potentially securing takedowns and threatening with submissions. SuYoung You comes away with the unanimous decision or late submission, showcasing his versatility and cementing his position as a rising star in the UFC bantamweight division.

Final SuYoung You-AJ Cunningham Prediction & Pick: SuYoung You (-625), Over 2.5 rounds (-115)