Iowa State looks to break its losing streak as they face TCU. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a TCU-Iowa State prediction and pick.

TCU comes into the game at 12-10 on the year, but 5-6 in conference play, placing them in eighth place in the Big 12. They opened the year 3-0, before losing four of their next six games. They have been hit and miss since, but have lost three of their last five games. Last time out, TCU faced West Virginia. It was a tight game throughout. West Virginia led by one point at the end of the first half, and the game would be tied with under two minutes left in the game. Still, TCU would come away with a 65-60 victory.

Meanwhile, Iowa State comes into the game 17-5 on the year, with a 7-4 record in Big 12 play. That places them in fourth place in the Big 12. They opened the year 15-1, with the only loss being a two-point loss to Auburn. Since then, they are just 2-4. In their last game, Iowa State lost to Kansas. Kansas took the lead less than seven minutes into the game, and would not give it back. They would lead by 16 at the end of the first half, and then go on to win the game 69-52.

Here are the TCU-Iowa State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

TCU: +16.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +1160

Iowa State: -16.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -2800

Over: 137.5 (-110)

Under: 137.5 (-110)

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why TCU Will Cover The Spread/Win

TCU is ranked 79th in KenPom's current rankings. They are 181st in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 35th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. TCU has been better on the defensive end of the court this year. They are 46th in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 144th in opponent effective field goal percentage. Further, they are 112th in the nation in steals per game this year.

TCU is led by Noah Reynolds this year. He is scoring 12.7 points per game, while also leading the team with assists per game, with 3.2 assists, per game. Vasean Allette joins him in the backcourt. Allette is scoring 11.6 points per game while adding 3.9 rebounds, three assists, and 1.2 steals this year.

In the frontcourt, Trazarien White leads the way. He is scoring just 8.5 points per game but adds 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game. Meanwhile, Ernest Udeh Jr. leads the team in both rebounds and steals this year. He comes in with 7.9 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game this year. Udeh also adds seven rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game this year.

Why Iowa State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Iowa State is ranked tenth in KenPom's current rankings. They are 17th in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting seventh in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Iowa State has been great on offense this year. They are 21st in the nation in points per game while sitting 60th in shooting efficiency this year. Further, they are great at moving the ball, sitting 72nd in the nation in assists per game while sitting 65th in assist-to-turnover ratio.

Iowa State is led by Curtis Jones this year. He comes into the game with 17.4 points per game this year, while he adds 4.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Keshon Gilbert, who leads the team in assists this year. Gilbert comes into the game with 4.3 assists per game, while adding 15 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game. Finally, Tamin Lipsey comes into the game with 10.8 points per game, while adding 2.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He also leads the team with 2.1 steals per game.

Meanwhile, Joshua Jefferson leads the way with 7.9 rebounds per game. He is also scoring 12.8 points per game while adding 2.8 assists, and 1.9 steals per game this year.

Final TCU-Iowa State Prediction & Pick

While the Iowa State offense has been great this year, it could be their defense that wins them this game. They are 62nd in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 75th in opponent shooting efficiency. Further, TCU is 282nd in the nation in points per game and 314th in shooting efficiency this year. Further, Iowa State is the better rebounding them. They are 60th in the nation in offensive rebounding percentage and 52nd on the defensive ends. TCU is 114th in offensive rebounding percentage and 169th in defensive rebounding percentage. Finally, TCU does create turnovers, sitting 82nd in opponent turnovers. Still, Iowa State is 12th. Take Iowa State in this one.

Final TCU-Iowa State Prediction & Pick: Iowa State -16.5 (-110)