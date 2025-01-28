ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The college basketball season continues on Wednesday with a matchup between TCU and Texas Tech. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a TCU-Texas Tech prediction and pick.

In a pivotal Big 12 showdown, the No. 22 Texas Tech Red Raiders (15-4) host the TCU Horned Frogs (10-9) at United Supermarkets Arena. The Red Raiders are riding a four-game winning streak and boast impressive offensive stats, averaging 81.9 points per game with JT Topping leading the charge at 16.3 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. TCU looks to break a two-game losing skid and upset the surging Red Raiders. With Texas Tech's strong home court performance (10-2) and TCU struggling on the road, the Red Raiders appear poised to continue their conference momentum in this heated rivalry matchup.

Here are the TCU-Texas Tech College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: TCU-Texas Tech Odds

TCU: +15.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +980

Texas Tech: -15.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -2000

Over: 137.5 (-115)

Under: 137.5 (-105)

How to Watch TCU vs. Texas Tech

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN2

Why TCU Will Cover The Spread/Win

As the TCU Horned Frogs prepare to face the No. 22 Texas Tech Red Raiders at United Supermarkets Arena, there's a compelling case for an upset in the making. Despite their recent struggles, TCU has shown flashes of brilliance this season, particularly in their ability to build substantial leads against formidable opponents. The Horned Frogs demonstrated this potential when they held a 14-point advantage over the 12th-ranked Kansas Jayhawks in their recent matchup. This ability to compete at a high level, even if not sustained for full games, suggests that TCU has the talent and tactical acumen to challenge Texas Tech's impressive home record of 10-2.

TCU's defensive prowess could be the key to toppling the Red Raiders. The Horned Frogs have been limiting opponents to 67.8 points per game, which is significantly lower than Texas Tech's season average of 81.9 points. If TCU can maintain their defensive intensity and disrupt the Red Raiders' offensive rhythm, they could force Texas Tech into uncomfortable situations. Additionally, the Horned Frogs' balanced scoring attack, led by players like Emanuel Miller, who recently scored 15 points against a tough opponent, could prove challenging for Texas Tech's defense to contain. With the element of surprise on their side and the motivation to improve their conference standing, TCU has a genuine opportunity to secure a statement win against a ranked Texas Tech team that may be looking ahead to future matchups.

Why Texas Tech Will Cover The Spread/Win

The No. 22 Texas Tech Red Raiders are poised to extend their winning streak to five games as they host the TCU Horned Frogs at United Supermarkets Arena. The Red Raiders' impressive home record of 10-2 this season, combined with their recent momentum, makes them heavy favorites in this matchup. Texas Tech's offensive firepower, averaging 81.9 points per game, significantly outpaces TCU's 69.3 points per game. Led by standout JT Toppin, who's averaging 16.3 points and 8.5 rebounds per game, the Red Raiders boast a potent offense that will be difficult for TCU to contain. Toppin's consistency, with 35 double-figure scoring games in his career, provides a reliable scoring threat that the Horned Frogs will struggle to match.

Texas Tech's success extends beyond their offensive prowess. Their defensive efforts have been improving, with head coach Grant McCasland noting that the team is “starting to scratch the surface in being better in those areas”. This defensive growth, coupled with their already formidable offense, makes Texas Tech a well-rounded threat. Additionally, the Red Raiders have momentum on their side, coming off a strong road win against Cincinnati and a dominant home victory over Oklahoma State. With TCU struggling on a two-game losing streak and facing a hostile environment at United Supermarkets Arena, known for its electric atmosphere and strong home-court advantage, the odds are stacked heavily in favor of Texas Tech securing another conference win and solidifying their position as a top contender in the Big 12.

Final TCU-Texas Tech Prediction & Pick

In this Big 12 clash, Texas Tech's home-court advantage and recent momentum give them a significant edge over TCU. The Red Raiders' high-powered offense, led by JT Toppin, should prove too much for the Horned Frogs' defense to handle. While TCU has shown flashes of potential, their inconsistency and road struggles will likely be their downfall against a well-rounded Texas Tech team. Expect the Red Raiders to control the tempo, capitalizing on their offensive firepower and improved defensive efforts. The raucous atmosphere at United Supermarkets Arena will further energize Texas Tech, leading them to a convincing ATS victory on Wednesday night.

Final TCU-Texas Tech Prediction & Pick: Texas Tech -15.5 (-110), Over 137.5 (-115)