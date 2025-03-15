ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Tennessee Auburn prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Tennessee Auburn.

The Auburn Tigers and the Tennessee Volunteers played a rockfight earlier this season. Neither team could gain any rhythm in shooting the ball. It was simply an ugly slugfest, a true street fight in which every shot, every loose ball, every possession was fiercely contested and neither side had any room to breathe. Auburn barely won in a game which had fewer than 110 total points. The over-under for that game was 140.5, so the under cashed by a very large margin. One would think this rematch at the SEC Tournament will feature a more normal level of offensive production, and it will be curious to see what will happen if both offenses play not just moderately better, but significantly better.

One might naturally think that Auburn has the advantage if both offenses play well, but that might not necessarily be true. Auburn labored to 62 points against Ole Miss in the quarterfinals on Friday while Tennessee scored over 80 points in a win versus Texas. It could be that Tennessee has the more in-form offense and might benefit from a game played in the 80s. Auburn, having already won a game in the 50s between these teams, might want the game in the 60s. At the very least, it might not be as clear-cut a situation as some people think.

Here are the Tennessee-Auburn College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

SEC Tournament Odds: Tennessee-Auburn Odds

Tennessee: +4.5 (-118)

Moneyline: +164

Auburn: -4.5 (-104)

Moneyline: -200

Over: 139.5 (-115)

Under: 139.5 (-105)

How to Watch Tennessee vs Auburn

Time: 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT

TV: ESPN

Why Tennessee Will Cover The Spread/Win

Tennessee could not have played any worse on offense than it did in the first meeting against Auburn this season. UT's offense looked smooth for most of the SEC Tournament quarterfinal win over Texas on Friday. If the Vols — versus Auburn — are anything close to that performance against Texas, they should be in very good shape. They are getting 4.5 points and should at least be able to take this game down to the final half-minute. Tennessee covered the spread against Auburn on the road. This game is in Nashville, where there will be many more Tennessee fans compared to the trip to Auburn. It stands to reason UT can cover the spread against Auburn for the second time in two tries this season.

Why Auburn Will Cover The Spread/Win

Auburn has shown that it can win high-scoring games when everything is clicking and the team is a total wrecking ball on both offense and defense. However, Auburn showed on Friday against Ole Miss that it can win a game when it gets ugly and turns into a back-alley brawl. Auburn doesn't need this game to be in the 60s or 70s or 80s. Auburn doesn't need the score of the game to be in any numerical range. All the Tigers do is win, and they usually cover. Auburn has accumulated a large number of double-digit-margin victories this season. Here against Tennessee, AU just needs to win by five. Given how sluggish the offense was against Ole Miss, it is bound to be better against the Vols, which should be enough to cover the spread.

Final Tennessee-Auburn Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Auburn, but these SEC Tournament games have had so many runs that we think you should wait for a second-half live bet and choose the time to anticipate a run in one direction or another.

Final Tennessee-Auburn Prediction & Pick: Auburn -4.5