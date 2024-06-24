ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Texas A&M Aggies take on the Tennessee Volunteers in Omaha, Nebraska. Our College World Series odds package has our Texas A&M Tennessee prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Texas A&M Tennessee.

This is the last game of the college baseball season. It is the deciding game in the best-of-three CWS Championship Series in Omaha at the 2024 College World Series. For the second straight year, two SEC teams play a winner-take-all Game 3. Last year, it was LSU and Florida. Now A&M and the Vols enter the one-game pressure cooker.

Before saying anything else about this game and who might have the inside edge, let's be honest with ourselves: Betting on baseball always carries the disclaimer — whether you're willing to admit it or not — that anything can and does and will happen in one baseball game. Let's remember that Florida, a team which was one of the last four standing in college baseball this season, went 28-27 in 55 regular-season games before getting hot in the postseason. On the professional level, let's realize how many times in recent years an 88- or 90-win team — or something in that vicinity — has caught fire in October and beaten teams with over 100 wins to make a run to the World Series. It's a big discussion point in Major League Baseball to give the higher seeds and division champions an easier path as a reward for their excellence, but the sport has struggled to do that. It all comes back to the reality that while one team might be a lot better over a 60-game or 162-game schedule, one baseball game is the ultimate leveler. The starting pitcher might not have it that night. The other team might make a good catch. One fielding or throwing error could totally change an inning and the whole game.

Betting on any individual game of baseball carries its own risks. You accept that when you bet on a single baseball game, knowing that even the worst baseball teams will beat the best ones in one out of every four games or so. It's that much more complicated when you have two really good teams such as A&M and Tennessee battling to the finish line at the end of a College World Series in which they have been the two best teams in Omaha.

Here are the Texas A&M-Tennessee College World Series odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College World Series Odds: Texas A&M-Tennessee Odds

Texas A&M: +1.5 (+108)

Tennessee: -1.5 (-140)

Money Line

Texas A&M: +196

Tennessee: -260

Over: 10.5 (-108)

Under: 10.5 (-122)

How To Watch Texas A&M vs Tennessee

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

Time: 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

Why Texas A&M Could Cover The Spread

The Aggies continue to prevent the Tennessee batting order from busting loose. They have contained the Vols in each of the first two games of this series. They lost Game 2 on Sunday afternoon because they couldn't hit, not because they couldn't pitch. This was a pitching duel in Game 2, and the Aggies have to feel they have the right plan of attack against Tennessee's hitters. They are executing pitches and are doing what they need to do. If you're A&M, you're feeling entirely comfortable with your approach and know that if you can score six runs, you're probably winning this game outright.

Why Tennessee Could Cover The Spread

The Vols' hitters haven't been at their best against A&M pitching, but Tennessee is still alive in this series. That has to make the Vols really upbeat about their chances in Game 3. They get another look at the Aggies' pitching rotation. If you're Tennessee, you're aware that you haven't yet busted loose against A&M. This could be the time to do so. After winning a low-scoring Game 2, Tennessee is surely hoping to win a shootout in Game 3. It brings up the point that if you're picking one side in this game relative to the spread, that should influence whether you're taking the over or the under. Go over if you're betting on the Vols versus the spread. Go under if you're betting A&M.

Final Texas A&M-Tennessee Prediction & Pick

One college baseball game is a coin flip from a betting standpoint, so our recommendation is to stay away and wait for a live play. However, the money line and spread prices offer great value to A&M. That's where we would lean if we had to bet.

