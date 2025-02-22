ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Texas Longhorns are a confusing team. They were bad enough that they fell behind Texas A&M by 22 points in a home game earlier this season. They are good enough that they were able to come all the way back and win that game after being 22 down. They are good enough to have beaten Missouri, Texas A&M, and Kentucky, but they are bad enough that they are 5-8 in the SEC and have lost to bubble teams Vanderbilt and Arkansas. Overall, the Longhorns' chances of making the NCAA Tournament are better than 50-50. The Kentucky win last week was huge for their chances. However, the job is not done, and now comes the kind of trap-door game which bubble teams have to be able to survive if they want to be part of March Madness.

Texas goes on the road to face a South Carolina team which is 0-13 in the SEC and is still looking for its first conference win of the season. If Texas loses to the Gamecocks, it would fall several spots on the bubble. All the good effects of the Kentucky win would be largely wiped out by the negative impact of this loss. Texas — being on the good side of the bubble entering this game — just has to win the games it is supposed to win. That should be enough for the Longhorns to make the field. Stumbling here would be a classic case of “doing the one thing you can't afford to do.” Let's see if UT can avoid stepping on this landmine in Columbia.

Why Texas Will Cover The Spread/Win

Texas has shown the capacity to pull through when it absolutely has to. This team has been on the bubble ledge — the precipice of ruin and despair — multiple times this season. The 22-point A&M comeback saved the season. Then Texas lost three straight and needed to beat Kentucky to stop the losing skid and solidify its bubble position. The Longhorns trailed late but rallied in the final minutes to get the job done and once again save their season. Now they need to avoid this loss to save their season. Texas seems to respond well when placed in a difficult spot. South Carolina, being 0-13 in the SEC, should not be trusted until it proves it can win a league game. The spread is small. Texas looks like the right play.

Why South Carolina Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Gamecocks are 0-13 in the SEC, but they have been competitive in a lot of games. They have lost a number of games by fewer than five points and several other games by single-digit margins. This is a home night game and a time when the Gamecocks are going to want to break their burdensome losing skid. It is an ambush situation, and Texas has not shown enough consistency — at 5-8 in the SEC — to merit a bettor's trust.

Final Texas-South Carolina Prediction & Pick

We feel confident enough in Texas, and confident enough in South Carolina's ability to lose. Take Texas.

Final Texas-South Carolina Prediction & Pick: Texas -3.5