Texas and Vanderbilt have had a solid season this year. Texas is playing better than Vanderbilt, but the Commodores can get back on track in this matchup. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Texas-Vanderbilt prediction and pick.

Texas is 15-8, with quality wins against Oklahoma, Missouri, and Texas A&M. Then, they have losses against UConn, Texas A&M, Auburn, Tennessee, Florida, Ole Miss, and Arkansas. Tre Johnson has emerged as a star for the Longhorns, and they need him in this game against the Commodores, where they can continue marching toward the NCAA Tournament.

Vanderbilt is 16-6 this season but has lost three of its last four games. It has notable wins against TCU, LSU, Tennessee, and Kentucky. They also have notable losses to Mississippi State, Missouri, Alabama, Oklahoma, and Florida. Jason Edwards has carried the Commodores this season and has been the one consistent player they can rely on for a bucket. He could push for the SEC Player of the Year with a giant game in this game.

Texas: +2.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +122

Vanderbilt: -2.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -146

Over: 148.5 (-110)

Under: 148.5 (-110)

Time: 1 pm ET/10 am PT

TV: SEC Network

Why Texas Will Cover The Spread/Win

Texas's offense has had a solid season overall, but it has not been impressive. They score 78.5 points per game, have a field goal percentage of 47.5%, and have a three-point percentage of 36.7%. They also have a top-40 adjusted offensive efficiency rating on KenPom of 116.8. Three different Longhorns average over double digits in scoring, and the best player is Johnson, who averages 19.2 points per game.

They also need to work on their ball movement since they only average 13.7 assists per game. Julian Larry is the assist leader for Texas, averaging 3.8 per game. Only two other players average at least two assists per game. This offense has the potential to be much better, but it is solid. Even with the offense being good, not great, they should have very few problems against a Commodores defense that has disappointed.

Texas's defense has been one of the best in the SEC. They allow 66.7 points per game, 41.4% from the field, and 32.5% from behind the arc. On KenPom, this defense is one notch above their offense. They are ranked 37th and have a 97.1 adjusted defensive rating.

The Longhorns have an underrated frontcourt compared to most teams in the SEC. Down low, Arthur Kaluma is the best rebounder, averaging 8.2 points per game, and Kadin Shedrick is the block leader, averaging 1.6 points per game.

Then, Texas's on-ball defense has also been excellent, led by Jordan Pope, the team leader in steals with 1.1 per game. This defense will cause issues for a Vandy offense that has had a great year this season. This is a big matchup, but Texas can do enough to slow them down.

Vanderbilt's defense has been inconsistent this year and is near the bottom of the SEC. They allow 71.6 points per game, 45.4% from the field, and 37.1% from behind the arc. KenPom also ranked them as the 72nd-ranked adjusted defensive efficiency with a 101.1

Down low, Devin McGlockton has been the best player in the frontcourt. McGlockton leads the team in rebounding and blocks with 7.9 and 1.2 per game, respectively.

Finally, their on-ball defense has been a bright spot. Four Vandy players average at least one steal, and Tyler Tanner is the team leader, averaging 2.1 per game. However, this defense has been unimpressive, and even with the game in Nashville, they might struggle against Johnson and Kaluma.

Why Vanderbilt Will Cover The Spread/Win

Vanderbilt's offense has been one of the better units in the SEC. They score 80.9 points per game, have a 46.2% field goal percentage, and shoot 32.9% from three-point range. They are a top-50 offensive efficiency on KenPom, with a 116.2 rating.

Four Commodores are averaging over double digits in scoring, and Jason Edwards leads the team in scoring with 17.6 points per game. The key for this offense has been their balance this season.

AJ Hoggard is also the team leader in assists, averaging 4.6 per game. They are averaging 14.6 assists per game as a team this year. The Vandy offense has the tools to play well and should score on Texas at home, even if it gets more challenging because of that.

Final Texas-Vanderbilt Prediction & Pick

Vandy is the favorite in this game, but I like the Longhorns. Texas is playing better than the Commodores, and Nashville doesn't offer a fantastic home-court advantage. Texas also has a defense that travels and can slow down Vandy. The duo of Johnson and Kaluma should lead the Longhorns to a win and cover in this game on the road.

Final Texas-Vanderbilt Prediction & Pick: Texas +2.5 (-106)