The Detroit Tigers are looking to complete the sweep as they take on the Seattle Mariners Wednesday afternoon. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Tigers-Mariners prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Tigers-Mariners Projected Starters

Tarik Skubal vs. Luis Castillo

Tarik Skubal is making his second start of the season.

Last Start: at Los Angeles Dodgers: Loss, 5 innings, 6 hits, 4 runs, 1 walk, 2 strikeouts

Luis Castillo is making his second start of the season.

Last Start: vs. Athletics: Loss, 5 innings, 3 hits, 2 runs, 2 walks, 4 strikeouts

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Tigers-Mariners Odds

Detroit Tigers: -1.5 (+158)

Moneyline: -112

Seattle Mariners: +1.5 (-192)

Moneyline: -104

Over: 6.5 (-105)

Under: 6.5 (-115)

How to Watch Tigers vs. Mariners

Time: 4:10 PM ET/1:10 PM PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, Root Sports Northwest

Why The Tigers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Tarik Skubal did not have his best stuff on opening day, but I would not expect that to be the norm going forward. He is the reigning American League Cy Young for a reason. The left-hander is a strikeout pitcher that should be able to get a lot more whiffs Wednesday afternoon. With that, he should have a lot more success than he did on opening day against the Dodgers. If Skubal is at his best, there is a great chance to

The Tigers are going for the sweep in this game. They have won the first two games of the series thanks to their offensive output. Detroit scored nine runs in game one of the series, and they put up four on Tuesday night. In game one, the Tigers had 18 hits, and they collected eight hits in game two. Their bats have been pretty good, and everyone is a tough out right now. If Detroit can keep their offensive approach, especially the one they have had this series, the Tigers will complete the sweep.

Why The Mariners Will Cover The Spread/Win

Luis Castillo is more than good enough to match Skubal on the mound. He had a pretty good start in his first outing, but he received zero runs of support. You can not win a baseball game if you do not score, and that is what happened. It is a very tough matchup for the Mariners bats Wednesday afternoon, so Castillo needs to have another outing like his first one. If he can go six or seven strong innings, the Mariners will avoid being swept.

Seattle has to find a way to wake up their bats in this game. The Tigers can hit this season, so the Mariners need to match it. Seattle is batting under .200 on the season, but they have hit one home run per game played. When they connect, the ball flies a little bit. Along with that, they do a pretty good job on the basepaths. The Mariners have to find a way on base in this game and put pressure on Skubal. If the Mariners can find a way to get to Skubal, they will cover the spread at the very least.

Final Tigers-Mariners Prediction & Pick

This is one of the best pitching matchups we will see early on in the season. With that, I do like Tarik Skubal to have a comeback start. For that reason, I will take the Tigers to complete the sweep.

Final Tigers-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Tigers ML (-112)