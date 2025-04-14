ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Detroit Tigers were not a good team for most of the 2024 Major League Baseball season. In early August, the Tigers were buried in the standings. They had a losing record. They were not a factor in the American League playoff chase. Teams with 55-63 records in the second week of August very rarely, if ever, make the playoffs.

The Tigers became a rare team. They got to the postseason. They turned it on starting August 11. Eight games under .500, they finished with a 31-13 record in their last 44 games to notch an 86-76 record and sneak into the playoffs. Detroit was then able to knock off the Houston Astros in the wild card series and push the Cleveland Guardians to a deciding fifth game in the American League Division Series. The Tigers transformed their identity and reputation. Everyone wondered how they would start 2025 — as the team which was horrible for most of 2024, or the team which dominated in the last month and a half of the season.

So far, the good Tigers from last September and October have shown up. The Tigers look the part at 9-6. They have the second-best run differential in the American League behind the New York Yankees (+15 to New York's +18). Now the question is if they can continue this throughout the season.

Tigers-Brewers Projected Starters

Tarik Skubal vs. Tyler Alexander

Tarik Skubal (1-2) was ordinary by his standards in his first two starts of the season. Then, in his third start of 2025 last week against the Yankees, we saw the AL Cy Young Award winner. Skubal mowed down the Yankees in six strong innings and showed the command we expect from the best left-handed starting pitcher in the sport. If Skubal maintains elite form, the Tigers will take a big step toward returning to the playoffs.

Last Start: April 8 vs New York Yankees — 6 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 HR, 0 BB, 6 K

Tyler Alexander (0-0) made two relief appearances this season before making two starts. He was excellent against the Reds a week and a half ago. He was ordinary against the Rockies in his last start, but that was in Coors Field. Pitchers coming off a Coors start are always worth paying attention to. Is Coors an aberration or something which points to lingering inconsistency?

Last Start: April 9 at Colorado Rockies — 3 2/3 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 1 HR, 2 BB, 3 K

Why The Tigers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Tarik Skubal versus Tyler Alexander is a mismatch as a pitching matchup. You don't have to go beyond that as the best explanation for picking the Tigers.

Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Brewers have just endured two straight brutal losses, both to the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Brew Crew will be angry, frustrated, and very motivated to set things right. Tarik Skubal is an elite pitcher, but he has not been consistently strong so far this season. The Brewers might be able to get to him and win 3-2 or 4-3.

Final Tigers-Brewers Prediction & Pick

The lean is definitely to the Tigers with Skubal on the hill, but the Brewers are in a bounce-back spot. Our official recommendation is to wait for a live play.

