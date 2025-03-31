ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Seattle Mariners are doing something very familiar to their fans and to anyone who has followed them for any appreciable length of time. The Mariners are once again off to a very slow start on offense. It has happened so many times before, and it is happening again in the first week of the 2025 MLB season. Seattle scored more than two runs in just one of four home games against the Athletics. True to form, the Mariners did win two of the four games because their pitching is so good, but they failed to win the series against a not-very-good opponent because their hitting just couldn't get the job done. Eight runs scored in a four-game home series against the A's — who are not expected to be a serious playoff contender — sums up the failings and frustrations of the Mariners in recent years and, for that matter, in nearly all of their 38-year history. The Mariners have never reached the World Series, and while some great Seattle teams fell just short at the turn of the century, most of the Mariners' existence has been shaped by futility such as the lack of hitting we are seeing from this lineup.

The Mariners have to find a way to score more runs. Let's see if this series against the Detroit Tigers changes anything.

Jackson Jobe (0-0) is an exciting young pitching prospect. The Tigers have very high hopes for Jobe. Getting to start against the light-hitting Mariners is a good way to debut in 2025. Now it's up to Jobe to take advantage of this situation against a vulnerable opponent.

Emerson Hancock (0-0) gained valuable experience as a spot starter for the Mariners last season. Now let's see if he can evolve and develop even more in 2025. The Mariners are a pitching-rich team which might need to deal from a surplus of pitching at the trade deadline this coming July. That is just one of many reasons Emerson Hancock's development is something this organization will monitor very closely and intently in 2025.

The Seattle Mariners will likely need a high-impact bat at some point this season. Bargain-basement players such as Rowdy Tellez aren't likely to be the answer. Packaging an in-form version of Hancock in a deal for a bigger stick could be the leverage play the M's will need to make later this year.

Here are the Tigers-Mariners MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Detroit Tigers: -1.5 (+168)

Moneyline: +102

Seattle Mariners: +1.5 (-205)

Moneyline: -120

Over: 7.5 (-102)

Under: 7.5 (-120)

How to Watch Tigers vs Mariners

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET/6:40 p.m. PT