The Detroit Tigers will start their season with a trip to Chavez Ravine as they face the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. It will be a tantalizing showdown at Dodgers Stadium as we continue our MLB odds series and make a Tigers-Dodgers prediction and pick.

Jack Flaherty will get the start against the Dodgers in Game 2 of the MLB season for Detroit. Last season, he went 13-7 with a 3.18 ERA while pitching for the Tigers and the Dodgers. Flaherty is back with the Tigers and will face the team with which he won a World Series ring.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto gets the nod for the Dodgers and is 1-0 with a 1.80 ERA after tossing five innings while allowing one earned run on three hits while striking out four and walking one in a win over the Chicago Cubs in Japan. Last season, he went 7-2 with a 3.00 ERA while sporting a 3.00 ERA. However, he went 3-1 with a 3.88 ERA at Dodgers Stadium.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Tigers-Dodgers Odds

Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (-130)

Moneyline: +166

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+108)

Moneyline: -198

Over: 7.5 (-102)

Under: 7.5 (-120)

How to Watch Tigers vs. Dodgers

Time: 10:10 PM ET/7:10 PM PT

TV: Sportsnet LA + FanDuel Sports Detroit

Why The Tigers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Glebyer Torres signed with the Tigers this past offseason and could be the team's biggest addition. While the team was good enough to sneak into the playoffs, stun the Houston Astros, and then take the Cleveland Guardians to the limit, there was still work to do. Now, he will face a team he struggled to beat in the World Series, after batting just .143 (3 for 21) with one home run, three RBIs, and one run. Specifically, he went 0 for 2 with a strikeout and a walk against Yamamoto.

Torres will slot in second in the batting order. Surprisingly, Wenceel Perez will lead off and set the tone. Kerry Carpenter will likely slot in as the third hitter after not getting the start on Opening Day against the lefty Blake Snell. Significantly, Carpenter has the bat to take any pitch deep and will look to make hard contact with Yoamamoto's pitches.

Riley Greene is healthy, and the Tigers hope to keep him that way. Expect him to start in right field and try to get some chances. Meanwhile, Spencer Torkelson will also attempt to figure out Dodgers' pitching.

The Detroit bullpen will have its hands full to keep a dangerous lineup in check. The Tigers must keep them in check when Flaherty eventually exits the game.

The Tigers will cover the spread if Torres can get on base to set the tone for the Tigers, and the rest of the lineup can follow suit. Then, Flaherty must contain his former teammates and not let the Dodgers batter him.

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Shohei Ohtani is a star, and may run away with another award. Already, he has a home run after clubbing one in Japan in the second game. Ohtani will lead this lineup, while Mookie Betts returns to bat behind him. Meanwhile, Freddie Freeman will provide another strong bat behind them. Teoscar Hernandez will be the cleanup hitter, with Will Smith following him. Kiki Hernandez likely gets a shot to do some damage behind them. Then, Max Muncy will fill the void.

The Dodgers' lineup is loaded. Yet, some question marks are at the bottom of the order. On the rare occasion that the Dodgers struggle at the top of the lineup, Tommy Edman may have to carry the load.

The bullpen was a hot mess last season. Yet, they still did enough to win the World Series. The bullpen has had some mixed results in 2025. So far, they allowed two runs, both of which came in the middle innings during the second game against the Cubs.

The Dodgers will cover the spread if Ohtani, Betts, Freeman, and Hernandez can clobber the baseball and drive some runners home. Then, they need a good outing from Yamamoto, and for the bullpen to take care of business.

Final Tigers-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

The Tigers went 93-76 against the spread last season, while the Dodgers went 92-86. Moreover, the Tigers went 55-31 against the spread on the road, while the Dodgers went 46-42 against the spread at home.

It was a great improvement for the Tigers, as they finally showed improvement and made the playoffs. Ultimately, this is a great test for the Tigers, as they will send a pitcher not named Tarik Skubal out on the mound and see how they do against this deadly lineup. However, I think they will do enough to keep this game close, maybe even win it. Tigers cover the spread.

Final Tigers-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Tigers +1.5 (-130)