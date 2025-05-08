ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Detroit Tigers and Colorado Rockies are headed in opposite directions with the Tigers red-hot while the Rockies have been awful all season. This finale is the second game of a doubleheader that was rescheduled. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Tigers-Rockies prediction and pick.

It is worth noting that not all of the starters are official yet.

Tigers-Rockies Game 2 Projected Starters

TBD vs. Tanner Gordon

Tanner Gordon (0-6) with an 8.65 ERA and a 1.72 WHIP

Home Splits: (0-1) 5.56 ERA

MLB Odds: Tigers-Rockies Game 2 Odds

Detroit Tigers: -1.5 (-125)

Moneyline: -180

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (+104)

Moneyline: +152

Over: 11 (-105)

Under: 11 (-115)

How to Watch Tigers vs. Rockies Game 2

Time: 3:10 pm ET/12:10 pm PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Detroit/COLR

Why The Tigers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Tigers were 86-76 last season and got into the playoffs as a Wild Car team. This season, they have a 22-13 record and have won four of their previous five games. Their bats struggled last season, while their pitching was excellent. This season, their bats have been significantly better in comparison, and they have been even better on the mound.

Riley Greene, Mark Canha, Kerry Carpenter, Javier Baez, Zach McKinstry, Trey Sweeney, and Spencer Torkelson have stood out on a much-improved offense. The Tigers finished with a .234 batting average last season but have jumped to eighth this year at .255.

Torkelson leads the Tigers in home runs with 10 and in RBIs with 27. Then Carpenter leads in batting average at .295, McKinstry leads in OBP at .375, and Greene in total hits with 37. This offense has been red-hot, gets a great matchup against Gordon and should easily take advantage in Denver.

The pitching has carried them when needed and has stayed remarkably consistent. Their ace is Tarik Skubal, and then Reese Olson, Casey Mize, and Jackson Jobe have also been great members of the rotation. The Tigers are on a roll and can continue that coming into this matchup.

Why The Rockies Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rockies were one of the worst teams in MLB last season, finishing 61-101, and they have been even worse to start this season, having a 6-28 record and having lost three straight coming into this series. Their offense was below average last season and has gotten even worse. Their pitching was the worst in MLB last season and has not been much better this season.

Brenton Doyle, Hunter Goodman, Ezequiel Tovar (out with injury), Ryan McMahon, Michael Toglia, Kyle Farmer, Mickey Moniak, and Jordan Beck have stood out on this subpar offense.

This pitching staff has been awful, with Ryan Feltner being the biggest standout on the mound for the Rockies, but he is injured. The Rockies are struggling, and this series against the Reds does not help much.

The Rockies are starting Tanner Gordon on the mound. Last season, he had a 0-6 record, an 8.65 ERA, and a 1.72 WHIP. He allowed 34 runs on 53 hits with six walks and 26 strikeouts through 34 innings across his eight starts last season.

Gordon struggled a lot last season for the Rockies. He is being thrust into the starting role in this game where it's a bad matchup. Greene and Sweeney have had success against him and should carry Detroit in this matchup.

The Rockies' offense has also struggled. They are 30th in team batting average at .209 after finishing last season with a .242 average.

Goodman has emerged as the biggest standout on this offense. He leads in batting average at .274, home runs with five, RBIs with 17, OBP at .349, and total hits with 31. This offense has been awful and is in line for a struggle against the Tigers pitching, even in a bullpen game.

Final Tigers-Rockies Prediction & Pick

The Tigers are the better and more trustworthy team. They should win and cover easily in this game, even on the road in Denver.

Final Tigers-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Detroit Tigers -1.5 (-108)