The MLB season continues as the Detroit Tigers look to continue their hot start to the season when they take on the Minnesota Twins in the first game of their series on Friday.. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Tigers-Twins prediction and pick.

Tigers-Twins Projected Starters

Reese Olson vs. David Festa

Reese Olson – (1-1) with a 5.06 ERA and a 1.50 WHIP

Last Start: Olson picked up the win Saturday, allowing two runs on seven hits and three walks over six innings in a 7-2 victory over the White Sox. He struck out five.

2025 Road Splits: Olson took his first loss of the season on the road at Dodger Stadium, where he gave up four hits, four earned, while striking out five over four innings.

David Festa – (0-0) with a 0.00 ERA and a 0.00 WHIP

Last Start: Festa has permitted six runs (five earned) with an 8:2 K:BB over 8.1 innings in his first two starts with St. Paul this season.

2025 Home Splits: Festa will be making his first start this season.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Tigers-Twins Odds

Detroit Tigers: -1.5 (+152)

Moneyline: -112

Minnesota Twins: +1.5 (-184)

Moneyline: -104

Over: 7.5 (-120)

Under: 7.5 (-102)

How To Watch Tigers vs. Twins

Time: 8:10 PM ET/5:10 PM PT

TV: MLB.TV

Why The Tigers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Detroit Tigers are in a prime position to defeat the Minnesota Twins on Friday, riding the momentum of their recent hot streak. Despite a narrow loss to the Yankees on Wednesday, Detroit has won six of its last eight games, fueled by standout performances from Spencer Torkelson and a resurgent lineup. Torkelson, who has slashed .289/.400/.533 with two home runs and six RBIs this season, has emerged as a key offensive force and defensive anchor at first base. His ability to deliver in clutch situations, including a walk-off double against the White Sox last weekend, has elevated the Tigers’ confidence. Additionally, Detroit’s pitching staff has been effective at limiting damage, allowing them to stay competitive even against tough opponents.

Meanwhile, the Twins are struggling to find their footing after a disappointing start to the season. Minnesota’s lineup has been plagued by slumps from key players like Byron Buxton (.171 batting average) and Carlos Correa (.150 batting average), both of whom have struggled to make consistent contact. The Twins have also been ineffective against left-handed pitching, hitting just .103 in such matchups this season. With Detroit’s pitchers likely to exploit these weaknesses and the Tigers’ offense firing on all cylinders, the matchup tilts heavily in favor of the visitors. If Torkelson and the Tigers can maintain their current form, they are well-positioned to secure another victory and continue climbing the AL Central standings.

Why The Twins Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Minnesota Twins are set to bounce back and defeat the Detroit Tigers on Friday, buoyed by the call-up of promising young pitcher David Festa. With Pablo López placed on the injured list due to a hamstring strain, Festa steps into the rotation, bringing his high-velocity fastball and refined slider to the mound. Festa’s rookie season showcased his ability to miss bats, as evidenced by his 10.8 K/9 rate and 12.7% swinging strike rate. His recent adjustments, such as pitching from the stretch to improve performance under pressure, make him a strong candidate to stifle Detroit’s offense.

While the Tigers have started the season strong at 7-5, their lineup faces challenges against Festa’s arsenal. Spencer Torkelson has been Detroit’s offensive leader, but the Twins’ defense and bullpen have proven capable of limiting damage in tight games. Additionally, Minnesota’s lineup is due for a breakout, with Carlos Correa and Byron Buxton looking to shake off early-season slumps. Playing at Target Field provides an added advantage for the Twins, who historically perform better at home. With Festa’s potential to deliver quality innings and Minnesota’s offense poised for resurgence, the Twins are well-positioned to secure a much-needed victory.

Final Tigers-Twins Prediction & Pick

The Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins clash on Friday in a battle of AL Central rivals. The Tigers are riding high after winning seven of their last nine games, thanks to strong performances from Spencer Torkelson and a deep pitching rotation led by Reese Olson. While Olson’s 5.06 ERA is concerning, Detroit’s offense has been firing on all cylinders, averaging 4.5 runs per game this season. The Twins, meanwhile, are struggling, with David Festa (0-0) making his first start this season, taking the place of injured Pablo Lopez. Despite home-field advantage at Target Field, Minnesota’s inconsistent offense and pitching woes make Detroit the likely favorite

Final Tigers-Twins Prediction & Pick: Detroit Tigers (-112), Over 7.5 (-120)