AL Central rivals collide as the Detroit Tigers face the Minnesota Twins. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Tigers-Twins prediction and pick.

The Tigers head into the series at 7-5 on the year, which places them in first place in the AL Central. Meanwhile, the Twins come into the series at 4-9 on the year, which places them in fourth in the AL Central. The Tigers and Twins will meet in game one of the series on Friday.

Tigers-Twins Projected Starters

Jackson Jobe vs. Chris Paddack

Jackson Jobe (0-0) with a 5.00 ERA and a 1.56 WHIP.

Last Start: Jobe went five innings, giving up four hits and three walks. He would strike out four batters while giving up three runs, but just two earned.

Away Splits: Jobe is 0-0 on the road with a 6.75 ERA and a .200 opponent batting average.

Chris Paddack (0-1) with a 14.73 ERA and a 2.59 WHIP.

Last Start: Paddack went just four innings in his last start, giving up seven hits and two walks. He would strike out just two batters, while giving up four runs, with three of them being earned.

Home Splits: Paddack is 0-0 at home with a 6.75 ERA and a .389 opponent batting average.

Here are the Tigers-Twins MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Tigers-Twins Odds

Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (-196)

Moneyline: +104

Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (+162)

Moneyline: -122

Over: 8.5 (-102)

Under: 8.5 (-120)

How to Watch Tigers vs. Twins

Time: 2:10 PM ET/ 11:10 AM PT

TV: FDSNDT/MNNT

Why The Tigers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Tigers have been led by Kerry Carpenter. He is hitting .216 but with a .231 on-base percentage. Carpenter has four home runs, a double, nine RBIs, and five runs scored. Meanwhile, Spencer Torkelson has been great. He is hitting .311 with a .415 OBP. Torkleson has three home runs, five doubles, seven RBIs, and nine runs scored. Dillon Dingler has also been solid this year. He is hitting .346 with a .370 OBP. He has a double, a triple, two home runs, seven RBIs and four runs scored.

Further, Zach McKinstry is hitting well. He is hitting .371 with a .415 OBP. He has two triples, a home run, six RBIs, and seven runs scored. Riley Greene has been scoring plenty of runs this year. He has scored eight times this year while hitting .286 with a .300 OBP. He has four doubles, three home runs, and five RBIs this year. Finally, Trey Sweeney has been solid. He is hitting .235 with a .316 OBP. Sweeney has a double, a triple, a home run, six RBIs and four runs scored this year.

Why The Twins Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Twins have been led by Harrison Bader. Bader is hitting .243 this year with a .282 OBP. He has a double, three home runs, ten RBIs, and three runs scored. Meanwhile, Ty France is scoring plenty of runs. He is hitting .261 with a .320 OBP. He has three doubles, two home runs, five RBIs, and seven runs scored. Byron Buxton has also scored seven runs this year. He is hitting just .171 with a .209 OBP but has two doubles, a home run, and four RBIs. Further, he has stolen two bases.

Jose Miranda has been solid when in the lineup. While he is hitting just .143, he has a home run, five RBIs, and two runs scored. Matt Wallner has also been solid this year for the Twins. He is hitting .268 with a .388 OBP. He has four doubles, a triple, and a home run, but just two RBIs. Still, he has scored six times. Carlos Correa and Trevor Larnach have both scored five times this year. Correa is hitting just .149 with four doubles and two RBIs. Larnach is hitting .200 with a .313 OBP. He has a double and four RBIs this year.

Final Tigers-Twins Prediction & Pick

Chris Paddack has struggled heavily this year. He is giving up 2.59 walks and hits per inning pitched this year. Further, he has already given up three home runs in two stars while opponents are hitting .394 off of him. Members of the Tigers do have some experience against Paddack. They have 12 at-bats with three hits. Still, three of those at-bats are from pitcher Kenta Maeda. In the other nine at-bats, they are 3-9 with a double, a home run, and three RBIs. Meanwhile, Jackson Jobe has not been great but has been the better pitcher. Current members of the Twins have not faced Jobe before, as well. Finally, the Tigers are hitting better. They are hitting .261 with 59 runs scored in 12 games. The Twins are hitting just .199 with 44 runs in 13 games. Take the Tigers in this one.

Final Tigers-Twins Prediction & Pick: Tigers ML (+104)