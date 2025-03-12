ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Minnesota Timberwolves take on the Denver Nuggets Wednesday night. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Timberwolves-Nuggets prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Timberwolves-Nuggets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Timberwolves-Nuggets Odds

Minnesota Timberwolves: +3.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +136

Denver Nuggets: -3.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -162

Over: 236 (-110)

Under: 236 (-110)

How To Watch Timberwolves vs. Nuggets

Time: 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Why the Timberwolves Could Cover the Spread/Win

Minnesota has beaten the Nuggets twice this season, and it is because of their offensive play. In their two games against the Nuggets this season, the Timberwolves have scored 119 and 133 points. Minnesota scores just 112.8 points per game, so they have played well above their average in their two wins over the Nuggets. When the Timberwolves score just 115 points or more, they have a record of 20-7. Denver is not a great defensive team, so Minnesota should be able to reach that point total Wednesday night on the road.

The Timberwolves are on a five-game win streak heading into this game. In those five games, Minnesota has done a good job on the defensive end of the court. In their last five wins, the Timberwolves have allowed under 110 points per game. If you take out their latest game, the Timberwolves allow less than that. Their defensive play is tough to overcome, and the Timberwolves will have to keep it up in this game. If they can hold the Nuggets down in this one, the Timberwolves will have a great chance to cover the spread away from home.

Why the Nuggets Could Cover the Spread/Win

Denver has won three of their last four games. Two of those games have seen the Nuggets score at least 140 points, which is wildly impressive. At the forefront of that is Nikola Jokic. Jokic is averaging 28.0 points, 16.8 rebounds, and 11.3 assists per game in that span. Additionally, he is shooting almost 57 percent from the field, and he is playing pretty good defense. If the Nuggets are going to win this game, they have to play through Jokic. As long as they do that, the big man from Serbia should be able to lead them to a home win.

As mentioned, the Timberwolves score just 112.8 points per game. In addition to that, Minnesota does not attempt a lot of shots, and they are not a team that will get to the free throw line often. The Nuggets have to do their best to slow down the pace of play in this game. Playing in the half court and using the shot clock will work to their advantage Wednesday night. Keeping Anthony Edwards from running up and down the court, and making sure their offense can run through their best player will help the Nuggets cover the spread.

Final Timberwolves-Nuggets Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a good game. The Timberwolves have been able to handle their business against the Nuggets this season, but I am not sure that will continue in this one. However, Minnesota is on a win streak, and they are playing some fantastic basketball at the moment. Although I am not sure they will win this game, I am confident enough to take the Timberwolves to cover the spread.

Final Timberwolves-Nuggets Prediction & Pick: Timberwolves +3.5 (-108)