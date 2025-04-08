ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Timberwolves-Bucks prediction and pick.

The Milwaukee Bucks host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday in a matchup featuring two of the league’s top scorers. Giannis Antetokounmpo (30.5 PPG, 11.9 RPG) leads the Bucks, who are looking to continue their recent momentum where they have won four in a row, while Anthony Edwards (27.4 PPG) powers the Timberwolves, who have won each of their last five games. Minnesota’s strong three-point shooting (37.8%) and rebounding edge could challenge Milwaukee’s defense, especially with Giannis questionable and Damian Lillard out due to injuries. The Bucks will rely on Brook Lopez and Kyle Kuzma for secondary scoring. Expect a competitive game with playoff implications at Fiserv Forum.

Here are the Timberwolves-Bucks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Timberwolves-Bucks Odds

Minnesota Timberwolves: -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -198

Milwaukee Bucks: +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +166

Over: 222 (-112)

Under: 222 (-108)

How To Watch Timberwolves vs. Bucks

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: NBA League Pass

Why the Timberwolves Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Minnesota Timberwolves are in prime position to win and cover the spread against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, thanks to their red-hot form and Milwaukee’s injury concerns. Minnesota has been one of the NBA’s best teams over the past month, going 14-2 in their last 16 games. Anthony Edwards (27.5 PPG) continues to shine as a two-way star, while Julius Randle’s return has added a much-needed playmaking element. The Timberwolves’ defense, anchored by Rudy Gobert, has also been stellar, allowing them to dominate opponents in the paint and on the boards.

Meanwhile, the Bucks are facing significant challenges. Giannis Antetokounmpo is questionable with a shoulder injury, and Damian Lillard remains sidelined with a calf issue. Without their two stars, Milwaukee’s offense has struggled to find consistency, relying heavily on Brook Lopez and Khris Middleton for scoring. Additionally, the Bucks’ recent defensive lapses have made them vulnerable against high-energy teams like Minnesota. The Timberwolves’ ability to push the pace and exploit mismatches gives them a clear advantage in this matchup. Expect Minnesota to capitalize on Milwaukee’s depleted roster and extend their winning streak while covering the spread in a convincing performance.

Why the Bucks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Milwaukee Bucks have a strong case to win or cover the spread against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday, even with injury concerns surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Bucks are riding a four-game win streak, including a resilient overtime victory against the Miami Heat, where Kevin Porter Jr. stepped up with 24 points, 12 rebounds, and 8 assists. Porter’s aggressive playmaking and Brook Lopez’s interior presence provide Milwaukee with enough firepower to stay competitive, even if Giannis is sidelined. Additionally, the Bucks’ league-leading three-point shooting percentage (38.5%) gives them an edge against Minnesota’s perimeter defense.

While the Timberwolves have been in excellent form, their struggles against teams with elite rim protection could be an issue against Lopez and Milwaukee’s interior defense. The Bucks’ ability to control the pace and capitalize on transition opportunities will be key, especially with Kyle Kuzma and Khris Middleton providing secondary scoring. Milwaukee’s recent offensive efficiency—averaging 115.9 points over their last ten games, positions them well to exploit mismatches and keep the game close. With home-court advantage at Fiserv Forum and a deep roster capable of stepping up in big moments, expect the Bucks to either secure a narrow victory or cover the spread in this critical late-season matchup.

Final Timberwolves-Bucks Prediction & Pick

On the other hand, the Bucks are riding a four-game win streak and have the advantage of playing at Fiserv Forum. Despite injury concerns, Milwaukee’s league-leading three-point shooting (38.5%) and Brook Lopez’s interior presence provide them with tools to counter Minnesota’s defensive strengths. Kevin Porter Jr.’s recent standout performance against Miami demonstrates Milwaukee’s depth and ability to adapt under pressure. While the Timberwolves’ form is impressive, the Bucks’ home-court advantage and efficient perimeter shooting may allow them to cover the spread or secure a narrow victory in this tightly contested matchup. Expect a close game with playoff implications for both teams.

Final Timberwolves-Bucks Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee Bucks +4.5 (-110), Under 222 (-108)