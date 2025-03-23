ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Our NBA betting predictions and pick will revisit this cross-conference series between teams who met just a week ago. The Minnesota Timberwolves (41-31) will take on the Indiana Pacers (41-29) as the Pacers lead the season series 1-0. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Timberwolves-Pacers prediction and pick.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are eighth in the Western Conference and staring at a play-in game against the Los Angeles Clippers. They most recently defeated the Pelicans 134-93, winning nine of their last 11 games. One of those was a 132-130 loss to Indiana just last week, so they'll be looking to get the win back on their record.

The Indiana Pacers are fourth in the Eastern Conference and just three games back of the New York Knicks for the three-seed. They just swept the Nets in a two-game series and have won six of their last seven games. They'll be the short home betting favorites in this rematch.

Here are the Timberwolves-Pacers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Timberwolves-Pacers Odds

Minnesota Timberwolves: +1 (-110)

Moneyline: -102

Indiana Pacers: -1 (-110)

Moneyline: -116

Over: 233 (-110)

Under: 233 (-110)

How To Watch Timberwolves vs. Pacers

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

TV: FanDuel Sports North, FanDuel Sports Indiana, NBA League Pass

Why the Timberwolves Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Minnesota Timberwolves are kicking things into higher gear as they're just a half game back from the final Playoffs spot held by the Golden State Warriors. They did what they were supposed to do against the Pelicans with a 41-point win as Julius Randle was once again effective in all facets of the game. With him fully healthy and playing at this high level once again, the Timberwolves host a dangerous combo of him and Naz Reid as true do-it-all big men that have been tested in the Playoffs.

While Minnesota will be going up against the seventh best offense in the league (116.7 PPG), they're ranked as the sixth-best defense with only 109.2 PPG to opponents. They were out-rebounded 48-44 during their first meeting against the Pacers, so securing boards and getting big in the paint will be a point of emphasis, especially in a hostile road environment where the Pacers are 23-10 this season. Still, Indiana's perimeter defense has been porous at times and this a game tailor made for Anthony Edwards and his aggressive scoring.

Why the Pacers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Pacers will be looking to run the floor as they always do behind one of the NBA's best offenses in transition. They also have one of the NBA's best pure scorers in Pascal Siakam, who most recently won them their last game with eight points in the final three minutes of regulation. Tyrese Haliburton was also wildly efficient with 16 points, 12 assists, and just two turnovers. When the two are on their game, this team is capable of hanging 130 on any team in the NBA, while also being able to hang tough down the stretch in low-scoring affairs.

Winning their last seven consecutive games at home, the Pacers have also gone 5-1 against their last six Western Conference opponents. They're one of the better home teams in the East and Myles Turner stands to have a big matchup against the big men of Minnesota. If he's able to create second-chance opportunities with his length and tipping the ball back out, the Pacers are more than capable of holding a lead if they can find one early.

Final Timberwolves-Pacers Prediction & Pick

While the Pacers are extremely hot at home right now, they're just 15-17 against the spread at home this season. Furthermore, they're just 1-9 ATS in their last 10 games and while they have a decent number to work with here, most of their wins have been coming by slim margins. It certainly poses a question as to whether fatigue will play a part in this game during a long home stand.

On the other side, the Timberwolves are 5-1 ATS in their last six against Indiana and have been hot as of late. While I expect the Pacers to get out to a fast start in this one, it'll ultimately be Minnesota's defense that settles in as they pull away with a big game from Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle. Let's roll with the Timberwolves in this one.

Final Timberwolves-Pacers Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Timberwolves ML (-102)