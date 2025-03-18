ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

As the 2025 NFL Draft inches closer, the odds of Miami quarterback Cam Ward becoming the next No. 1 pick continue to increase. With one month remaining until the draft, Las Vegas oddsmakers appear to believe the Tennessee Titans taking Ward first overall is all but a foregone conclusion.

In the latest odds update, BetMGM Sportsbook has Ward now lined as a 10-1 favorite to go first overall, per Yahoo Sports' Ben Fawkes. The odds on Ward moved from -250 to -1000 in just a two-week span.

With the NFL Draft just a little over a month away, we may have a 🔒 for the #1 overall pick. Cam Ward is now -1000 to go 1st overall. Ward’s odds movements have been trending UP 📈 Open: +450

Two weeks ago: -250

Today: -1000 (via @BFawkes22 / @BetMGM) pic.twitter.com/sY1lJz7M5e — ClutchPoints Betting (@CPBetting) March 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

Any bet on Ward to go No. 1 would be successful regardless of which team ends up taking him. Rumors of the Titans potentially trading the pick continue to circulate but have died down in recent days. However, should any team move up to No. 1, they would likely be doing so to take Ward.

Since the end of the 2024 college football season, Ward has continued to separate himself from Colorado's Shedeur Sanders. The two quarterbacks were long considered 1A and 1B ahead of the draft, but Ward has recently become the draft class' clear-cut QB1.

Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter has the second-best odds to go first overall at +500 on BetMGM Sportsbook. Carter is followed by reigning Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, who is a distant third at +3000. Sanders is fourth with +5000 odds.

Titans appear ready to take Cam Ward in 2025 NFL Draft

If the Titans take Ward, he will join Will Levis and Brandon Allen as the quarterbacks on the roster. Ahead of his third year, Levis could still start over Ward to begin the year, but Tennessee appears to be thoroughly done with its 2023 third-round pick.

Since hiring Mike Borgonzi as general manager, the Titans have alluded to their desire for a quarterback change. Without signing a veteran signal-caller in the offseason, the team appears poised to take one with the No. 1 pick of the draft. All signs point to that pick being Ward.

Without adding a quarterback, the Titans have done everything else to give their next leader the best possible situation. Borgonzi invested in the team's offensive line, signing veterans Kevin Zeitler and Dan Moore Jr. in free agency. However, they did not add any significant offensive weapons, perhaps suggesting one would also be taken in the draft.

Tennessee has also made a concerted effort to improve its defense, which struggled against the run in 2024. The team signed Xavier Woods, Sebastian Joseph-Day, Cody Barton and Dre'Mont Jones in the past week, among others.