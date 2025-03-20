ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC London: Edwards vs. Brady is finally set as 26 fighters will hit the scales to weigh in for their respective bouts. It all goes down from the famous O2 Arena in London, England as the promotion makes its way back overseas to one of the greatest fighting environments on the planet. Check the UFC London odds series for our fight-by-fight predictions and picks.

The Main Event will feature a battle atop the Welterweight Division between former champion and No. 1 contender Leon Edwards welcoming Philadelphia's No. 5 contender Sean Brady to his home country. Edwards is looking to earn himself a title rematch after losing his belt to Belal Muhammad, while Sean Brady looks to take out the top dog and exact his first championship opportunity.

London here we go! 🔥 Leon Edwards and Sean Brady go face-to-face 👊#UFCLondon | Saturday, 5PM | LIVE on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/UFH8bMvYwN — UFC on TNT Sports (@ufcontnt) March 18, 2025 Expand Tweet



The Co-Main Event will feature two beasts in the Light Heavyweight Division as Poland's No. 3 Jan Blachowicz takes on New Zealand's No. 6 Carlos Ulberg. Blachowicz is a former champion looking to make his way back into the title picture, while Carlos Ulberg is on a clear path to the title if he's able to take down his toughest opponent to-date.

Here are the UFC London Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC London Odds: Betting Prop Odds

Morgan Charriere Wins by Decision (+150)

Alexia Thainara Wins by Submission (+400)

Sean Brady Wins by Decision (+150)

Morgan Charriere Wins by Decision (+150) vs. Nathaniel Wood

Since his arrival to the UFC, Morgan Charriere has seen nothing but tough fights through three appearances. With a 2-1 record, he's finished both of his wins while his lone loss came in a split decision against Chepe Mariscal. The Mariscal fight was promising given his ability to fight hard through all three rounds. This will be another tough test in facing Nathaniel Wood as his opponent is veru well-rounded and fundamental from everywhere.

Still, Morgan Charriere mirrors many of the skills that Nathaniel Wood uses during his fights and can execute them slightly faster and with more power. He's the more active striker and with an 83% takedown defense rate, he should be dictating where this fight takes place. It's also worth noting that Wood's last seven consecutive fights have gone to a decision and the over of 2.5 Rounds is set at -280. Let's roll with the betting favorite to get the unanimous nod on the scorecards for the plus money value.

Alexia Thainara Wins by Submission (+400) vs. Molly McCann

Molly McCann, as always, will be incredibly motivated fighting in front of her home country fans, but her recent performances have left a lot to be desired in terms of her putting together a solid fight plan. She's been submitted twice over her last four fights and didn't look her best in the striking during her last loss to Bruna Brasil. Alexia Thainara, on the other hand, is the No. 1 pound-for-pound ranked woman in Central and South America and has been waiting for this UFC opportunity for quite some time.

Alexia Thainara is known for her submission grappling with six of her 11 pro wins coming by way of submission. While her competition certainly hasn't been at the UFC level, she's at her physical peak as a fighter and will be ultra-aggressive during this debut. If she can lean on her jiu jitsu and exploit McCann's spotty 39% takedown defense, she should be able to find a submission before this fight hears a final bell. She has great odds for the finish and we'll gladly back the decisive grappling advantage in this one.

Sean Brady Wins by Decision (+150) vs. Leon Edwards

There's no question that Leon Edwards has been disrespected throughout his career and this could be another case as he's the +136 betting underdog. Edwards has seen similar fighters to Brady in shorter boxers who favor a wrestling style. Edwards has made a name off stuffing takedowns and forcing inferior strikers to stand and trade with him. If that's the case here, we should see Leon Edwards cruise to a decision win.

However, Sean Brady had a ton to learn from his loss to Belal Muhammad and has been a different fighter since then. He makes no excuses and is intent on constantly improving, so we should see the best version of himself coming in on Saturday. He's also a new father and is even more motivated coming into this fight on a rather shorter, surprise notice. We like his odds as the favorite to grind this one out behind constant submission attempts and control on the ground.