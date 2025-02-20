ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The UFC makes its long-awaited return to Seattle this Saturday, February 22, 2025, with a stacked fight card at the Climate Pledge Arena. Headlined by a pivotal bantamweight clash between former two-division champion Henry Cejudo and rising contender Song Yadong, this event promises high-stakes action for fans eager to see how the division’s landscape evolves.

In the main event, Cejudo (16-4) looks to rebound from back-to-back losses since his return from retirement. The Olympic gold medalist and former champ-champ faces a dangerous challenge in Song Yadong (20-8-1), a dynamic striker with knockout power. Both fighters are coming off defeats—Cejudo to Merab Dvalishvili and Song to Petr Yan—but a win here could reignite their title aspirations. While Song’s youth and striking prowess make him the betting favorite, Cejudo’s elite wrestling and championship experience could tilt the scales in his favor.

The co-main event features a rematch between middleweights Brendan Allen (24-6) and Anthony Hernandez (13-2). Hernandez, who won their first encounter in 2018, enters as the favorite thanks to his relentless pace and grappling acumen. Allen, however, brings finishing ability and a well-rounded skill set, making this a must-watch bout with potential title implications.

With additional matchups like Ion Cuțelaba vs. Ibo Aslan and Rob Font vs. Jean Matsumoto on the card, UFC Seattle is shaping up to deliver fireworks from start to finish.

Here are the UFC Seattle Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Seattle Top Betting Underdogs

Henry Cejudo: +220

Rob Font: +130

Rafael Cerqueira: +230

Henry Cejudo (+220) vs. Song Yadong

Henry Cejudo has the tools to defeat Song Yadong at UFC Seattle this weekend, despite entering as the underdog. The former two-division champion’s Olympic-level wrestling remains a game-changer, particularly against an opponent like Yadong, who has struggled against grappling-heavy game plans in the past. Cejudo’s ability to secure takedowns and control opponents on the mat will be key to neutralizing Yadong’s striking power and reach advantage.

While Yadong is younger, faster, and boasts significant knockout power, Cejudo’s fight IQ and championship experience give him an edge in adapting to high-pressure situations. Additionally, Cejudo has shown an ability to exploit opponents’ defensive lapses, which could allow him to capitalize on Yadong’s tendency to overcommit during exchanges.

Cejudo’s cardio and durability also make him a threat in later rounds, where his relentless pace could wear down Yadong. If “Triple C” can establish his wrestling early and avoid prolonged striking exchanges, he is well-positioned to grind out a decision victory and reassert himself as a top contender in the bantamweight division.

Rob Font (+130) vs. Jean Matsumoto

Rob Font has the experience and skill set to hand Jean Matsumoto his first professional loss at UFC Seattle. Font’s biggest advantage lies in his elite boxing and ability to control the pace of a fight. With nearly six significant strikes landed per minute, Font’s high-volume output and crisp jab can disrupt Matsumoto’s rhythm, keeping the undefeated Brazilian on the defensive. Additionally, Font’s three-inch reach advantage will allow him to dictate range and avoid Matsumoto’s power shots.

While Matsumoto is well-rounded with strong grappling and striking, his short-notice preparation could leave him vulnerable against a seasoned veteran like Font. Matsumoto has also shown susceptibility to being outworked, as seen in his decision win over Brad Katona, where he struggled at times.

Font’s durability and composure in high-pressure situations, honed through years of fighting top-ranked opponents, further tilt the odds in his favor. If Font can keep the fight standing and maintain his striking volume, he is well-positioned to secure a decision victory or even a late finish.

Rafael Cerqueira (+230) vs. Modestas Bukauskas

Rafael Cerqueira has the tools to defeat Modestas Bukauskas at UFC Seattle this weekend. Cerqueira, nicknamed “The Lion,” is a dangerous finisher with eight knockouts and two submissions in his 11 wins, including eight first-round finishes. His striking arsenal is diverse and unpredictable, featuring elbows, flying knees, and a high pace that could overwhelm Bukauskas. Training alongside elite grapplers like Jailton Almeida, Cerqueira also has sneaky grappling skills that could come into play if the fight hits the mat.

Bukauskas, while experienced and a former Cage Warriors champion, has shown vulnerabilities against aggressive finishers and struggles with consistency in the UFC. Despite his solid striking and recent submission win over Marcin Prachnio, Bukauskas tends to leave openings during exchanges, which Cerqueira can exploit with his precision and explosiveness.

If Cerqueira can dictate the pace early and capitalize on Bukauskas’ defensive lapses, he has a strong chance of securing another highlight-reel finish.