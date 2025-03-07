ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC 313 is set to deliver an action-packed night of fights this Saturday, March 8, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main event features a highly anticipated light heavyweight title clash between champion Alex Pereira and top contender Magomed Ankalaev. Pereira, coming off an impressive 2024 campaign, faces his toughest test yet in the well-rounded Ankalaev, who brings a formidable 11-fight unbeaten streak into the bout.

The co-main event sees a rematch between lightweight strikers Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev. This late replacement bout promises fireworks, with both fighters looking to bounce back from recent setbacks. The main card also features exciting matchups like Jalin Turner vs. Ignacio Bahamondes and Amanda Lemos vs. Iasmin Lucindo.

On the prelims, heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes faces UFC debutant Rizvan Kuniev in a crucial bout for the division. Rising flyweight prospects Rei Tsuruya and Joshua Van will also clash in what could be a breakout performance for either fighter.

With a mix of established stars and emerging talent, UFC 313 offers a compelling slate of fights across multiple weight classes, setting the stage for potential title implications and divisional shakeups.

Here are the UFC 313 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 313 Top Betting Underdogs

Magomed Ankalaev: -105

Brunno Ferreira: +120

Amanda Lemos: +120

Magomed Ankalaev (-105) vs. Alex Pereira

Magomed Ankalaev is poised to dethrone Alex Pereira this weekend, leveraging his well-rounded skill set and strategic approach. Ankalaev's wrestling pedigree, honed through his background in combat sambo and Greco-Roman wrestling, presents a significant challenge for Pereira. While the champion has improved his takedown defense, Ankalaev's relentless pressure and ability to mix striking with grappling will likely force Pereira into uncomfortable positions. Moreover, Ankalaev's counter-striking style could prove problematic for Pereira, who tends to be aggressive and look for big shots. The Dagestani fighter's ability to wait for openings and counter with fast combinations will keep Pereira hesitant and potentially disrupt his rhythm.

Ankalaev's path to victory lies in implementing a diverse game plan that combines his wrestling prowess with intelligent striking. By threatening takedowns and keeping Pereira guessing, Ankalaev can neutralize the champion's devastating knockout power. His superior cardio and ability to maintain a high pace over five rounds will be crucial as the fight progresses. Additionally, Ankalaev's experience in going the distance, with a 9-0-1 record in fights that have gone to decision, suggests he has the mental fortitude to execute a strategic game plan for the full 25 minutes. If Ankalaev can avoid engaging in a pure striking match and instead force Pereira to defend against a multi-faceted attack, he stands an excellent chance of claiming the light heavyweight title.

Brunno Ferreira (+120) vs. Arman Petrosyan

Brunno Ferreira is poised to secure a victory against Armen Petrosyan at UFC 313 this weekend, leveraging his explosive power and well-rounded skill set. Ferreira's knockout ability is his most potent weapon, with all of his UFC wins coming via first-round finishes2. This devastating power, combined with his aggressive style, will put immense pressure on Petrosyan from the opening bell. Ferreira's ability to end fights quickly minimizes the risk of fatigue, which has been a concern for him in longer bouts.

Petrosyan's recent performances have been inconsistent, with a submission loss in his last outing against Rodolfo Vieira. This vulnerability on the ground plays directly into Ferreira's strengths. While Petrosyan possesses solid striking credentials, Ferreira's power punching and dynamic attacks, including his spinning back elbow that earned him a Performance of the Night bonus, present a constant threat. Ferreira's ability to mix his striking with takedown attempts will keep Petrosyan guessing and potentially open up opportunities for a knockout or submission. Given Ferreira's 100% finish rate and Petrosyan's recent struggles, the odds favor Ferreira to emerge victorious, potentially adding another highlight-reel finish to his record.

Amanda Lemos (+120) vs. Iasmin Lucindo

Amanda Lemos is poised to overcome Iasmin Lucindo at UFC 313 this weekend, leveraging her experience and striking prowess. Lemos's superior striking accuracy (54% vs. Lucindo's 45%) and power punching ability will be crucial in controlling the stand-up exchanges1. Her veteran savvy, honed through eight UFC fights, gives her a significant edge over the younger Lucindo.

Lemos's ability to finish fights early, with eight first-round stoppages in her career, poses a serious threat to Lucindo2. Her diverse arsenal, including powerful kicks and punches, will test Lucindo's defense, which has shown vulnerabilities in past fights.

While Lucindo has momentum, Lemos's experience in five-round fights and her resilience in bouncing back from losses demonstrate her championship-level mentality2. Lemos's superior striking defense and takedown accuracy could frustrate Lucindo's offensive attempts, potentially leading to a decisive victory through either a stoppage or a dominant decision.