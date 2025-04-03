ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Vegas 105: Josh Emmett vs. Lerone Murphy kicks off the main card with a fight between Robert Valentin and Torrez Finney in the middleweight division. Valentin came up short in his bid to become the newest winner on The Ultimate Fighter, getting finished via TKO in the second round, meanwhile, Finney comes into his long-awaited UFC debut undefeated, winning all 10 of his professional bouts. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Finney-Valentin prediction and pick.

Torrez Finney (10-0) became the first fighter to win three Contender Series fights (with each method of victory) to secure his UFC contract. The fan-favorite Finney now finally gets to showcase his skills in the world's largest MMA promotion when he steps inside the octagon this weekend to take on Robert Valentin at the UFC Apex.

Robert Valentin (10-4) ran through the competition on The Ultimate Fighter to get to the finale, where he ultimately lost to Ryan Loder, who finished him via ground-and-pound in round 2. Now, Valentine will be looking to get back on track and finally get his first UFC victory when he takes on the undefeated Torrez Finney this weekend at UFC Vegas 105.

Here are the UFC Vegas 105 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 105 Odds: Torrez Finney-Robert Valentin Odds

Torrez Finney: -305

Robert Valentin: +245

Over 1.5 rounds: -160

Under 1.5 rounds: +124

Why Torrez Finney Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Abdellah Er-Ramy – KO/TKO R1

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 8 (7 KO/TKO/1 SUB)

Torrez Finney is poised to defeat Robert Valentin this weekend at UFC Vegas 105, thanks to his dominant wrestling base and relentless ground-and-pound. Finney, a two-time Georgia state wrestling champion, has seamlessly transitioned his grappling skills into MMA, as evidenced by his undefeated 10-0 record. His ability to dictate where the fight takes place has been a cornerstone of his success, with seven of his wins coming via knockout or TKO. Finney’s compact frame and explosive athleticism allow him to close the distance quickly, neutralizing taller opponents like Valentin, who stands at 6’2”. Once on the ground, Finney’s suffocating top control and powerful strikes make him a nightmare to deal with.

While Valentin is dangerous with submissions and possesses solid striking from his Muay Thai background, he has struggled against elite wrestlers in the past. Finney’s relentless pace and ability to avoid prolonged striking exchanges will likely stifle Valentin’s offense. Additionally, Valentin’s tendency to rely on his judo and grappling could backfire against a wrestler of Finney’s caliber. If Finney can close the distance early and impose his wrestling game, expect him to dominate Valentin on the mat and secure a second-round TKO victory in an impressive UFC debut.

Why Robert Valentin Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Ryan Loder – KO/TKO R2

Last 5: 3-1-0, 1 NC

Finishes: 9 (3 KO/TKO/6 SUB)

Robert Valentin is well-positioned to defeat Torrez Finney at UFC Vegas 105, leveraging his striking prowess and grappling skills to overcome the challenge. Known for his dynamic Muay Thai background, Valentin possesses a diverse striking arsenal that includes powerful kicks and elbows, which he has effectively showcased in previous fights. His recent experience on The Ultimate Fighter has honed his skills and fight IQ, allowing him to adapt quickly during bouts. With a reach advantage of 77 inches, Valentin can maintain distance and utilize his striking effectively, making it difficult for Finney to close the gap and implement his wrestling-heavy game plan.

Moreover, Valentin's grappling credentials, particularly his judo background, provide him with the tools to counter Finney's wrestling attempts. While Finney boasts an impressive undefeated record, he has yet to face an opponent with Valentin's combination of striking and grappling skills. Valentin has demonstrated resilience in the cage and the ability to capitalize on openings, as evidenced by his six submission victories. If he can keep the fight standing and avoid being taken down early, Valentin is likely to outpoint Finney with effective striking while also threatening submissions if the fight goes to the ground. Expect Valentin to secure a victory via unanimous decision or a late stoppage as he showcases his well-rounded skill set.

Final Torrez Finney-Robert Valentin Prediction & Pick

Torrez Finney’s wrestling pedigree and explosive athleticism make him the favorite to defeat Robert Valentin at UFC Vegas 105. Finney, a two-time Georgia state wrestling champion, has seamlessly transitioned his grappling dominance into MMA, amassing an undefeated record with a 100% finish rate. His ability to dictate the pace of fights through takedowns and relentless ground-and-pound will likely neutralize Valentin’s striking and submission threats. Additionally, Finney’s physical strength and cardio allow him to maintain pressure throughout the fight. Finney will use his wrestling to control Valentin on the mat, landing heavy strikes and wearing him down before earning a second-round TKO victory.

Final Torrez Finney-Robert Valentin Prediction & Pick: Torrez Finney (-305), Over 1.5 Rounds (-160)