ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Trail Blazers-Hawks prediction and pick.

The Portland Trail Blazers (32-43) visit the Atlanta Hawks (36-38) on Tuesday, April 1, in a battle of teams seeking momentum late in the season. Portland aims to snap a four-game road losing streak, leaning on Anfernee Simons (19.3 PPG) and Shaedon Sharpe (17.7 PPG). The Hawks, led by Trae Young’s stellar playmaking (24.1 PPG, 11.4 APG), boast a potent offense averaging 117.1 points per game. Atlanta holds a slight edge in efficiency and home-court advantage at State Farm Arena, expect a competitive matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Here are the Trail Blazers-Hawks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Trail Blazers-Hawks Odds

Portland Trail Blazers: +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +190

Atlanta Hawks: -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -230

Over: 238.5 (-110)

Under: 238.5 (-110)

How To Watch Trail Blazers vs. Hawks

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: NBA League Pass

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Trail Blazers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Portland Trail Blazers have a strong case to win or cover the spread against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday, thanks to their strengths in offensive rebounding and defensive tenacity. Portland ranks fourth in the league in offensive rebounds per game (13.6), leveraging their size and depth in the frontcourt with players like Deandre Ayton and Donovan Clingan. This ability to generate second-chance points could be crucial against an Atlanta team that struggles with defensive consistency. Additionally, Portland’s on-ball defense, anchored by Deni Avdija and Robert Williams III, has proven effective in disrupting opposing offenses, giving them an edge against Trae Young’s playmaking-heavy Hawks.

While the Blazers have struggled with shooting and playmaking consistency, they’ve shown flashes of brilliance in recent games. Anfernee Simons (19.3 PPG) and Shaedon Sharpe (17.7 PPG) provide scoring punch, while Deni Avdija’s versatility has been a game-changer, as evidenced by his recent 24-point performance against Sacramento. The Hawks’ reliance on Young’s offense (24.1 PPG, 11.4 APG) makes them vulnerable if Portland’s defense can limit his efficiency. Additionally, Atlanta’s bench production has been inconsistent despite improvements this season. With both teams fighting for postseason positioning, Portland’s defensive identity and rebounding prowess could allow them to stay competitive or even pull off an upset on the road.

Why the Hawks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Atlanta Hawks are well-positioned to win and cover the spread against the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday, April 1. Atlanta’s offense, led by Trae Young (24.1 PPG, 11.4 APG), is one of the most efficient in the league, averaging 117.5 points per game. Young’s ability to control the pace and create opportunities for teammates like Dyson Daniels and Onyeka Okongwu makes Atlanta a tough matchup for Portland, whose defense ranks below average in opponent field goal percentage (47.3%). Additionally, the Hawks have been solid at home, where their scoring efficiency often peaks.

Portland’s struggles on the road—losing four straight away games—further tilt the advantage toward Atlanta. The Trail Blazers’ offense has been inconsistent, ranking 22nd in points per game (110.9) and 27th in assists per game (23.8). This lack of ball movement could be exploited by Atlanta’s defensive versatility, with Okongwu and Daniels capable of disrupting passing lanes and protecting the rim. Furthermore, Atlanta has covered the spread in six of their last ten games, showcasing their ability to perform under pressure. With Portland’s road woes and Atlanta’s offensive firepower, expect the Hawks to control the tempo and secure a convincing victory at State Farm Arena.

Final Trail Blazers-Hawks Prediction & Pick

The Atlanta Hawks are the clear favorites to win and cover the spread against the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday, April 1. Atlanta’s high-powered offense, led by Trae Young (24.1 PPG, 11.4 APG), is one of the most efficient in the league, averaging 117.5 points per game. The Hawks thrive at home, where their scoring efficiency and pace often overwhelm opponents. Against a Trail Blazers team that has struggled defensively and lost four straight road games, Atlanta’s ability to dominate in transition and capitalize on mismatches should give them a decisive edge.

Portland’s inconsistencies on both ends of the floor make it difficult to trust them to keep this game close. The Blazers rank 22nd in points per game (110.9) and have struggled with ball movement, ranking 27th in assists per game (23.8). While Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe provide scoring punch, they lack the depth and defensive discipline to contain Atlanta’s balanced attack. Additionally, the Hawks’ versatility on defense, with Onyeka Okongwu anchoring the paint and Dejounte Murray pressuring ball-handlers, could disrupt Portland’s offensive rhythm. Given Atlanta’s home-court advantage and Portland’s road woes, expect the Hawks to win comfortably and cover the spread as they continue their push for playoff positioning.

Final Trail Blazers-Hawks Prediction & Pick: Atlanta Hawks -5.5 (-110), Over 238.5 (-110)