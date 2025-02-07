ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Travis Kelce looks for his fourth Super Bowl ring as he leads the Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles. It is time to continue our Super Bowl odds series with a Travis Kelce Super Bowl props prediction and pick.

Travis Kelce has broken records on his way to winning three Super Bowls. The four-time first-team All-Pro is the all-time in career playoff receptions, playoff touchdowns by a tight end, playoff receiving yards by a tight end, and playoff games with 100 receiving yards. He did have a down year by his standards, leading to retirement speculation for Travis Kecle. Still, Kelce led the Chiefs in receiving yards and receptions this year, while also scoring three times. Kelce has also been great in the Super Bowl. He has 31 receptions on 37 targets for 350 yards and two touchdowns in the four Super Bowls he has played in.

Here are the Travis Kelce Super Bowl odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Super Bowl Odds: Travis Kelce Props Odds

50+ Receiving Yards: -196

60+ Receiving Yards: -114

70+ Receiving Yards: +164

100+ Receiving Yards: +500

5+ Receptions: -290

6+ Receptions: -144

7+ Receptions: +132

8+ Receptions: +230

Longest Receptions Over 19.5 Yards: -110

Longest Receptions Under 19.5 Yards: -118

Any Time Touchdown: +125

2+ Touchdowns: +900

25+ Receiving Yards Each Half: +190

5+ Receiving Yards in Each Quarter: +300

Why Travis Kelce Will Have 6+ Receptions

This will be the fourth time that Travis Kelce has played in the Super Bowl. His worst statistical performance in terms of receiving yards and receptions came in his first Super Bowl Victory in 2020. In that game, he has six receptions on six targets for 43 yards. Still, Kelce has had six receptions in each of his four Super Bowl appearances. That includes six receptions for 81 yards against the Eagles in the Super Bowl in 2023. Meanwhile, the Eagles were one of the best in the regular season against tight ends, allowing just 68 receptions. Still, Zach Ertz just had an 11 receptions game against them in the NFC title game. Further, Tyler Higbee also cleared six receptions while Tucker Kraft had five. Finally, Travis Kelce has averaged six receptions per game.

Why Travis Kelce Will Score a Touchdown

Travis Kelce has scored touchdowns in two of the four Super Bowls he has played in, including in the 2023 game against the Eagles. While the Eagles gave up just five touchdowns this year to tight ends, they did give up one in the playoffs to Tyler Higbee. Further, Kelce has multiple touchdown receptions in the playoffs every single year since the 2019 season. He had just one in 2018 but had just two playoff games that year. This year, Kelce has just one touchdown but could make it six straight years with multiple playoff touchdowns with one in this game. Further, the Eagles have given up passing touchdowns in each of their last two playoff games, and with Kelce being the top target for Patrick Maholmes and a main red zone target, he would be a likely solution to score.

Why Travis Kelce Will Have 5+ Receiving Yards in Each Quarter

This prop goes hand in hand with the receptions prop. First, Kelce would need at least four receptions in the game to make it to this number. Considering he has cleared six receptions in each of his Super Bowl appearances while the Eagles have given up five or more receptions to each primary tight end they have faced, making it to four receptions should be doable. Next, would be having a reception in each quarter. Kecle's worst quarter this year has been in the fourth quarter. He has just 16 receptions in his 16 games in the fourth quarter this year, but that is still averaging a reception per game in the quarter. Finally, the receptions have to be for over five yards. The second quarter has been his worst yards per receptions quarter this year, averaging 8.7 yards per reception in the second quarter. In the playoffs, he is averaging 15.1 yards per reception. In Super Bowl play, Kecle has also averaged 11.3 yards per reception.

Final Travis Kelce Super Bowl Props Prediction & Pick

If the Chiefs are going to win their third Super Bowl in a row. Travis Kecle is going to need to have a big game. Travis Kelce has led the Chiefs in receiving yards in three of the four Super Bowls. The only time he did not was in Super Bowl LIV when he was behind Tyreek Hill. He also has led in receptions in two of the four, behind Hill in Super Bowl LIV, and one less than JuJu Smith-Schuster in Super Bowl LVII. There is no Tyreek Hill on this team to split receptions with. While the wide receivers will get their fair amount of targets, the receiving game will be run through Travis Kelce.

Final Travis Kelce Super Bowl Props Prediction & Pick: Kelce 6+ Receptions (-144), Kelce Any Time Touchdown (+125), Kelce 5+ receiving yards each quarter (+300)