ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Minnesota Twins will finish their three-game series with the Atlanta Braves on Sunday at Truist Park. Two solid teams collide as we continue our MLB odds series with a Twins-Braves prediction and pick.

Twins-Braves Projected Starters

Joe Ryan vs. Grant Holmes

Joe Ryan (1-1) with a 2.45 ERA

Last Start: Ryan went five innings in his last outing, allowing one earned run on three hits while striking out eight and walking two in a no-decision against the New York Mets.

Away Splits: Ryan has performed well on the road, going 1-0 with a 0.75 ERA over two starts.

Grant Holmes (1-1) with a 3.78 ERA

Last Start: Holmes thrived in his last outing, allowing three earned runs on two hits, while striking out four and walking two over 7 2/3 innings in a win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Home Splits: Holmes is 0-0 with a 0.00 ERA in his one home start, lasting just four innings.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Twins-Braves Odds

Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (+164)

Moneyline: +108

Atlanta Braves: +1.5 (-200)

Moneyline: -126

Over: 8 (-110)

Under: 8 (-110)

How to Watch Twins vs. Braves

Time: 1:35 PM ET/10:35 AM PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network South and MNNT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Twins Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Twins are struggling to start the season. So far, they are just 7-13 coming into the weekend, and things have looked dire. As they attempt to stay in the race, they are also dealing with injuries and have to bring in some reinforcements.

The Twins called up Luke Keaschall to their roster before the series began with the Braves, and he started his career with a bang, going 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run with one double. This gives the Twins a great boost, maybe one that will help spark them for the rest of the season. Unfortunately, it was not enough to take down the Braves in the first game.

Carlos Correa must improve and avoid injuries as the season continues. Significantly, he was batting just .188 with four RBIs and six runs coming into the weekend. Correa is still searching for his first home run. After having 14 home runs last season, he must rack it up if he wants even to match it.

Ryan has fared well this season, but will need to hit his spots against a dangerous lineup. When Ryan exits the game, he will turn it over to a bullpen that is 11th in baseball in team ERA. Jhoan Duran has not had many chances to close. Still, he is 0-0 with a 1.08 ERA and one save.

The Twins will cover the spread if they can string together some hits and build an early lead. Then, they need a great outing from Ryan, and for the bullpen to hold serve.

Why The Braves Will Cover The Spread/Win

Ronald Acuna Jr. is almost back and is making good progress. However, he is not ready yet, and the Braves must continue to soldier on without him. It has not been pretty, as the Braves are in last place in the National League East. They need their remaining big bats to step up.

Matt Olson has struggled. So far, he is batting just .209 with two home runs, nine RBIs, and six runs. Austin Riley is also having a tough time, hitting .269 with five home runs, 12 RBIs, and 10 runs. Meanwhile, Marcell Ozuna is batting .288 with three home runs, eight RBIs, and 11 runs. These three must get on base while also getting some help.

Holmes has a tall task ahead of him. When he exits the game, he will turn it over to a bullpen that is 21st in team ERA. Raisel Iglesias is the closer and is 0-2 with a 3.86 ERA and three saves. But the Braves need to get him the lead.

The Braves will cover the spread if they can get some great production from Olson, Riley, and Ozuna. Then, they need Holmes to find the strike zone and locate his pitches.

Final Twins-Braves Prediction & Pick

The Twins are 8-12 against the spread, while the Braves are 8-11. Additionally, the Twins are 5-6 against the spread on the road, while the Braves are 4-2 against the spread at home.

Neither team has performed well this season, with both struggling to get off to a good start. However, when two teams are underperforming, the better pitcher usually wins out. In this case, Ryan takes the cake. I think Ryan will find a way around the best Atlanta hitters. Because of that, I think it will help the Twins go into Atlanta and cover the spread on the road.

Final Twins-Braves Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (+164)