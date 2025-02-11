ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two top half of the Big Ten teams face off as UCLA visits Illinois. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a UCLA-Illinois prediction and pick.

UCLA comes into the game at 18-6 on the year, and 9-4 in conference play. that places them in fourth in the Big Ten this year. They opened the season strong, winning ten of their first 11 games. Still, they would drop five of six after that. Since then, they have won seven straight, including a UCLA two-point win over Michigan State. Last time out, they faced Penn State. UCLA dominated the game. they would have a 13-point lead at the end of the first half and would go on to win the game 78-54.

Meanwhile, Illinois is 16-8 on the year and 8-6 in conference play, playing them in seven in the Big Ten. They opened the year strong as well, starting 12-3. Since then, they have won just four of their last nine games. In their last game, Illinois defeated Minnesota. While Minnesota led for the first seven minutes, Illinois would dominate from there. They would take an 11-point lead at the end of the first half, and Illinois would win the game 95-74.

Here are the UCLA-Illinois College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: UCLA-Illinois Odds

UCLA: +5.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +195

Illinois: -5.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -240

Over: 150.5 (-115)

Under: 150.5 (-105)

How to Watch UCLA vs. Illinois

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

TV: Peacock

Why UCLA Will Cover The Spread/Win

UCLA is ranked 25th in KenPom's current rankings. They are 51st in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting eighth in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. UCLA has been great on defense this year. They are 13th in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while limiting opponent possessions. UCLA is sixth in opponent file goal attempts per game. Further, they are 125th in opponent shooting efficiency this year.

Tyler Bilodeau leads the way for UCLA. He is scoring 13.8 points per game this year while adding 4.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game this year. Meanwhile, Kobe Johnson leads the team in rebounds, assists, and steals this year. Johnson comes into the game with 5.9 rebounds per game, while adding three assists, and 1.9 steals. Johnson also scored 8.1 points per game.

Further, Eric Dailey Jr. has been solid this year. He comes into the game with 12 points per game, while adding 4.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. Finally, Sebastian Mach is coming into this game with 9.9 points per game, while adding 1.9 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game this year.

Why Illinois Will Cover The Spread/Win

Illinois is ranked 25th in KenPom's current rankings. They are 15th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 23rd in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Illinois has been great on offense this year. They are fourth in the nation in points per game, while sitting 90th in shooting efficiency. Further, they play with pace. Illinois is sixth in the nation in field goal attempts per game this year. Further, they rebound well, sitting first in the nation in rebounds per game.

Kasparas Jakucionis leads the way for Illinois this year. Jakucionis comes in leading the team in points and assists this year. He has 15.6 points per game while adding 5.2 assists. Further, he has 5.5 rebounds and one steal per game this year. He is joined in the backcourt by Kylan Boswell. Boswell comes into the game with 11.5 points per game, while adding 5.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.3 steals per game this year.

In the frontcourt, Tomislav Ivisic leads the team. Ivisic comes into the game with 13 points per game, while leading the team with 8.6 rebounds per game. He also adds two assists and 1.2 blocks. He is joined in the front court by Will Riley. Riley is scoring 12 points per game, while also adding 3.8 rebounds and two assists.

Final UCLA-Illinois Prediction & Pick

There are a few key factors that will decide this Big Ten clash. First is the UCLA offense against the Illinois defense. While UCLA is 111th in the nation in points per game, they are 87th in shooting efficiency this year. Meanwhile, Illinois is 129th in the nation in opponent points per game, but fourth in opponent shooting efficiency this year. Further, Illinois is much better at rebounding. Illinois is seventh in the nation in defensive rebounding percentage and 11th in the nation in offensive rebounding percentage. Meanwhile, UCLA is 182nd in the nation in defensive rebounding percentage, while sitting 86th in offensive rebounding percentage. The Illinois defense and dominance on the glass will get them the win in this one.

Final UCLA-Illinois Prediction & Pick: Illinois -5.5 (-114)