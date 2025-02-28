ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The college basketball season continues on Friday with a matchup between UCLA and Purdue. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a UCLA-Purdue prediction and pick.

Friday's matchup between UCLA and Purdue at Mackey Arena promises to be an intense Big Ten showdown. The 20th-ranked Boilermakers (19-9) are desperate to snap a four-game losing streak, while the Bruins (20-8) look to solidify their position in the conference standings. Purdue's offense, led by junior Trey Kaufman-Renn (19.6 PPG), will face a stiff test against UCLA's stingy defense, allowing just 64.6 points per game. The Bruins' balanced attack, spearheaded by Tyler Bilodeau (13.9 PPG), will need to overcome Purdue's home-court advantage. With both teams vying for a top-four seed in the Big Ten Tournament, expect a closely contested battle that could come down to the wire.

Here are the UCLA-Purdue College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: UCLA-Purdue Odds

UCLA: +4.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +172

Purdue: -4.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -210

Over: 139.5 (-105)

Under: 139.5 (-115)

How to Watch UCLA vs. Purdue

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: FOX

Why UCLA Will Cover The Spread/Win

UCLA's defensive prowess and balanced offensive attack are poised to give Purdue fits in Friday's matchup at Mackey Arena. The Bruins, allowing just 66.0 points per game this season, have the defensive chops to contain Purdue's high-scoring offense led by Trey Kaufman-Renn24. UCLA's elite wing stopper Kobe Johnson, paired with Dylan Andrews' stellar guard defense, will make life difficult for Purdue's backcourt. This defensive pressure could force the Boilermakers into turnovers, an area where they've struggled recently, committing 11 in the second half alone against Indiana. With Purdue's defense showing alarming signs of vulnerability, allowing opponents to shoot an astounding 81.6% inside the arc in second halves over their last three games, UCLA's offense should find ample opportunities to exploit.

Offensively, the Bruins have multiple weapons to keep Purdue's defense off-balance. Tyler Bilodeau, UCLA's leading scorer, has the ability to create mismatches and draw extra defenders, opening up opportunities for his teammates. The Bruins' improved athleticism and depth this season will allow them to push the pace and potentially wear down a Purdue team that's dropped four straight games. With Purdue struggling to close out games despite holding leads, UCLA's balanced attack and defensive intensity could prove decisive in the crucial moments. The Boilermakers' recent struggles, particularly on the defensive end, coupled with UCLA's disciplined approach on both ends of the floor, give the Bruins a clear edge in what promises to be a closely contested battle.

Why Purdue Will Cover The Spread/Win

Purdue's home-court advantage at Mackey Arena, coupled with their desperate need to snap a four-game losing streak, sets the stage for a resounding victory against UCLA on Friday night. The Boilermakers' electrifying atmosphere, enhanced by a special T-shirt theme creating a visual of railroad tracks throughout the arena, will undoubtedly energize the team and rattle the visiting Bruins. Purdue's offensive firepower, led by junior Trey Kaufman-Renn averaging an impressive 19.2 points per game, will be too much for UCLA's defense to handle. The Boilermakers' ability to shoot efficiently, converting 49.2% of their field goal attempts this season, surpasses UCLA's defensive allowance of 42.3%, giving Purdue a significant edge in scoring opportunities.

Defensively, Purdue's recent struggles have been a wake-up call, and assistant coach Terry Johnson's emphasis on returning to a “nasty” defensive style bodes well for the Boilermakers. With UCLA averaging 74.8 points per game, just slightly above Purdue's defensive average of 70.1 points allowed, the Boilermakers have the capacity to contain the Bruins' offense6. Furthermore, Purdue's dominance on the boards, outrebounding opponents by an average of 1.6 per game, will be crucial in limiting UCLA's second-chance opportunities and controlling the pace of the game8. With the added motivation of breaking their losing streak and the support of a raucous home crowd, expect Purdue to come out firing on all cylinders and secure a statement win against UCLA.

Final UCLA-Purdue Prediction & Pick

In a highly anticipated clash at Mackey Arena, Purdue is poised to end their four-game skid against a formidable UCLA squad. The Boilermakers' home-court advantage and the urgent need to right the ship will fuel their performance. Expect Trey Kaufman-Renn to lead the charge offensively, while Purdue's renewed focus on aggressive defense should disrupt UCLA's rhythm. The Bruins' balanced attack will keep the game close, but Purdue's superior rebounding and three-point shooting will ultimately make the difference. In a tense, back-and-forth battle that showcases both teams' strengths, Purdue will emerge victorious narrowly covering the 4.5-point spread at home.

Final UCLA-Purdue Prediction & Pick: Purdue -4.5 (-120), Under 139.5 (-115)