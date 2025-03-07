ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Memphis looks to clinch the top spot in the American Tournament as they host USF. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a USF-Memphis prediction and pick.

USF comes into the game at 13-17 on the year, and just 6-11 in conference play. That places them in ninth in the American. They opened the year 0-2 before winning four of their next five games. Still, they would lose three straight before four wins in a row. USF would then drop eight of their next 11 games. Since then, they have won just one of their last four. In their last game, they faced FAU. FAU would dominate the game, taking an early lead and never giving it back. They would lead by nine at the half and go on to win the game 69-63.

Meanwhile, Memphis is 25-5 on the year, while sitting 14-2 in conference play. That places them in first place in the American. They opened up the year 6-0 before a loss to Auburn. They would then win three of their next five games before winning four straight. Memphis would then lose to Temple but then would win eight straight. The winning streak was broken by a Memphis loss to Wichita State. Still, they have won four straight since then. Memphis faced UTSA. It was a tight game, but Memphis took an early lead, leading by five at the half. They would not give up the lead in the second half, winning 75-70.

Here are the USF-Memphis College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: USF-Memphis Odds

USF: +13.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +720

Memphis: -13.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -1200

Over: 150.5 (-110)

Under: 150.5 (-110)

How to Watch USF vs. Memphis

Time: 9:00 PM ET/ 6:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN2

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why USF Will Cover The Spread/Win

USF is 198th in the nation in KenPom's rankings. They are 231st in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting 160th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. USF has been stronger on the offensive end of the court overall. They are 153rd in the nation in points per game while sitting 227th in shooting efficiency. They have also moved the ball well this year, sitting 118th in assists per game and 126th in assist-to-turnover ratio.

USF is led by Jamille Reynolds this year. He leads the team in both points and rebounding, coming in with 12.9 points per game and 7.7 rebounds oper game this year. He also adds 1.6 blocks per game.

Meanwhile, Jayden Reid leads the backcourt this year. He comes in with 12.2 points per game while adding 2.6 rebounds. Further, Reid leads the team in assists and steals. He has 3.6 assists per game and 1.8 steals per game this year. He is joined in the backcourt by Kobe Knox. Knox is scoring 10.7 points per game while assing 2.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and one steal per game this year. Finally, Brandon Stroud has 8.6 points per game while adding 5.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.6 steals per game.

Why Memphis Will Cover The Spread/Win

Memphis is 49th in the nation in KenPom's rankings. They are 70th in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting 37th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Memphis has been solid on offense this year. They are 38th in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 66th in shooting efficiency this year. Further, they have been great from behind the arc this year. Memphis is eighth in the nation in three-point percentage this year.

Memphis is led by PJ Haggerty. He is leading the team in points, assists, and steals per game. Haggerty comes in with 21.3 points per game while adding 3.7 assists and 1.8 steals. Further, he adds 5.4 rebounds per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Tyrese Hunter. Hunter is scoring 14 points per game while adding four rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. Finally, Colby Rogers comes in with 10.9 points per game this year, while he adds two rebounds and 1.5 assists per game this year.

In the frontcourt, Dain Dainja leads the way. He leads the team in rebounding this year, having 7.1 rebounds per game this year. He is also scoring 13.5 points while adding 1.8 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game this year.

Final USF-Memphis Prediction & Pick

Memphis has the much better offense in this game, but they also have the better defense. USF is 248th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 171st in opponent shooting efficiency. Meanwhile, Memphis is 196th in opponent points per game while sitting 77th in opponent shooting efficiency this year. Further, Memphis is 38th in the nation in offensive rebounding percentage this year, while USF is 285th in opponent offensive rebounding percentage this year. Take Memphis in this one.

Final USF-Memphis Prediction & Pick: Memphis -13.5 (-110)