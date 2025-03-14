ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Utah Hockey Club head to the Pacific Northwest to take on the Seattle Kraken Friday night. Below we will continue our NHL odds series with a Utah Hockey Club-Kraken prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Utah Hockey Club-Kraken NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Utah Hockey Club-Kraken Odds

Utah Hockey Club: -1.5 (+184)

Moneyline: -137

Seattle Kraken: +1.5 (-220)

Moneyline: +114

Over: 5.5 (-128)

Under: 5.5 (+104)

How To Watch Utah Hockey Club vs. Kraken

Time: 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT

TV: Scripps Sports, TEGNA

Why the Utah Hockey Club Could Cover the Spread/Win

Utah is having a pretty good season. The best part of their game is the play in the defensive zone. The Utah Hockey Club allow under 3.00 goals per game, which goes a long way towards winning. Additionally, the team allows just 28.6 shots per game, so they have done pretty good keeping their goalie clean. Along with that, Utah has the third-highest percentage of defensive zone face-offs won in the NHL. They do a great job getting the puck back, and they have to keep that up Friday night.

Utah's defensive zone play has a great chance to keep up their hot play in this one. Seattle scores less than 3.00 goals per game, and they are not very good on the power play. When the Kraken allow score three goals or less this season, they are 7-32-3. Seattle has to score more than three in order to win, and Utah should be able to keep them to three goals at most. If they do that, the Utah Hockey Club will have a great chance to win on the road.

Why the Kraken Could Cover the Spread/Win

Seattle won the first matchup with the Utah Hockey Club. In the game, the Kraken were dominant on both ends of the ice. They put up five goals while allowing just two. In the win, Seattle had 24 hits and they blocked 23 shots. They were not afraid to get physical, and they put their bodies on the line. That is exactly what the Kraken have to do Friday night. If they can have another good game in the defensive zone, the Kraken will be able to win this game at home.

The Kraken scored five goals in their first win over the Utah Hockey Club. They put up 33 shots while while winning over 50 percent of their face-offs. They did give the puck away 22 times, but that did not come back to harm them. Seattle has to have the same type of game. When the Kraken score over three goals this season, they are 21-2-1. Getting to four goals is the key to Seattle winning this game. If they can have a similar game, the Kraken will be able to win this game in front of their home crowd.

Final Utah Hockey Club-Kraken Prediction & Pick

This should be a good game. The Kraken are a good team, but they did make some moves at the deadline that proved to the league they are looking towards the future and not the playoffs. However, they should still be able to keep this game close. I like them to win, but I will take Seattle to cover the spread instead.

Final Utah Hockey Club-Kraken Prediction & Pick: Kraken +1.5 (-220)